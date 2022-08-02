The Gold Coast Titans are reported to be seriously considering an approach to former NRL coach Shane Flanagan in a bid to strengthen the support network around beleaguered coach Justin Holbrook.

The Courier Mail today revealed the Titans have had high-level talks about bringing Flanagan into the role following the departure of Holbrook’s previous assistant, Jim Dymock.

Though both Flanagan and the Titans played coy when asked for comment, the Titans had previously approached Flanagan about a consultancy role prior to last season.

“I’d consider it, but under my contract with the Dragons, I could only leave if I was offered a head coaching job,” Flanagan said at the time.

“I have a lot going on with my life in Sydney, so for me to pack up and move to the Gold Coast would be a big call.”

Flanagan famously coached the Sharks to their drought-breaking 2016 premiership win but has also been in strife with the league numerous times thanks to his involvement in the club’s infamous peptides scandal.

Though he initially served a ban for his involvement in 2014, it was revealed in 2018 that Flanagan had actually breached the terms of that ban. That resulted in him being deregistered as a coach and the NRL stipulating he could only hold an assistant coach position in the aftermath.

The former mentor has also become a regular member of the commentary and analysis team at Fox Sports, and spent a brief period assisting Paul McGregor when he was head coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Titans are reluctant to let Holbrook go given the investment and length of his contract. While Flanagan would add some valuable experience and insight to Holbrook’s rank, it remains to be seen if the club can come up with an offer to entice the premiership-winner.