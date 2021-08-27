The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed the signing of Melbourne Storm hooker Aaron Booth for the 2022 season.

Booth has played six NRL games for the Melbourne club with five of those being this season.

But with Harry Grant and Brandon Smith ahead of him in the pecking order, along with development player Tyson Smoothy, it was obvious that if Booth wanted more NRL games under his belt, a change of scenery was needed.

"Aaron is a local boy and it’s great that he is coming back to represent the region," Titans head coach Justin Holbrook said on the club website.

"He’s from the Northern Rivers and played his junior footy with the Mullumbimby Giants and went to school at Palm Beach Currumbin, so to be able to have him return to play for his home club is exciting.

"Aaron has shown the skill he has for Easts this year and he has been developing his craft behind two representative hookers at the Storm.

"He is a great addition to our squad and bolsters our dummy half options for next season."

Booth will join the Titans in the coming months for pre-season training.