The Gold Coast Titans will breathe a sigh of relief, with star second-rower David Fifita cleared of serious injury by the club.

Fifita was left on the ground after making a break in the early exchanges of the NRL All Stars match at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on Saturday evening.

Playing for the Indigenous team, Fifita had broken away down the right-hand side of the park, only to be hit in an enormous shoulder charge to the ribs by Maori All Stars fullback Jordan Rapana.

Rapana has since been charged with a Grade 1 shoulder charge by the NRL's match review committee and will sit out the opening two rounds of the season, being allowed to serve a reported drink driving suspension at the same time as the shoulder charge offence.

A statement released by the Titans confirmed that not only has Fifita escaped serious injury, but that he will be fit for training in the lead up to the pre-season trial matches for the Gold Coast, against the Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors. It means he could also be selected in both of those matches.

"Despite copping a heavy hit in the All Stars clash, David Fifita was fine post-game and cleared of any serious injury. He will be available for training and selection in the upcoming Titans trials on Saturday, February 19 and Saturday, February 26," the statement read.

There were original fears that Fifita had suffered damage to his ribs after he was taken off the field, however, he was able to return later in the contest and play out the game.

The Titans also confirmed Will Smith is currently in HIA protocols after he failed to finish the game for the Indigenous side. No return date is set for the utility, who signed with the club from the Parramatta Eels over the off-season.

"Will Smith is following normal HIA protocols after failing his assessment in Saturday's game and will return in-line with these protocols," the statement read.

The Titans take on the Broncos at home on Saturday evening, with kick-off in their first trial set for 8pm (AEDT) - 7pm (local).