The NRL are reportedly set to allow Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana to serve two separate suspensions at the same time.

Rapana was hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge offence during Saturday night's NRL All Stars match, won by Rapana's Maori team over the Indigenous side.

The Raiders' winger was put on report twice during the match - once for a shot on David Fifita which ended up being charged, and once for a hit on Jesse Ramien which was not charged, but did lead to both he and Andrew Fifita being sent to the sin bin for a melee that broke out afterwards.

As revealed by The Canberra Times yesterday, Rapana has a one-match suspension hanging over his head already for a reported off-season drink-driving charge.

It means Rapana would ordinarily have been looking at three matches on the sidelines to start the season, however The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that Rapana will be able to serve both suspensions at the same time, meaning he will be available to play from Round 3.

The publication also reports the same rule will apply to Reece Walsh, who has a one-match ban for the final-round altercation during the Warriors' match with the Gold Coast Titans, as well as a two-match ban for off-season drug offences.

Rapana has now taken the early guilty plea and will miss the opening two rounds of the season, however, given the offence is below Grade 3, he will regardless be able to play in the Raiders' two pre-season trial matches, which are scheduled against the Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles over the next two weeks.