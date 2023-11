The Gold Coast Titans have announced the departure of 24-year-old Treymain Spry, following a three year stint with the club.

During his tenure with the Titans, Spry only played five NRL games, making his debut for the club against the Warriors in 2020.

Last year the centre mainly played with the club's feeder side the Tweed Seagulls, playing 18 games for the Hostplus Cup side.

According to the Titans, Spry's departure was a mutual decision.