Another week, another round of “oh that player is playing well, let’s find which team he may have been with earlier in his career and pile on” releases.

It seems as though every time a player has a good game, both media and social media alike rush to see who they played for previously.

Just this week we had yet another ’25 Players the Tigers let go’ discussion. Topping the list was James Tedesco, who the club fought tooth and nail to keep only for the game’s premier fullback to take the payday and easy route to back-to-back premierships.

I wish NRL media would do more stories about players the tigers let go. It’s not even getting old, at all.#NRL https://t.co/k9WNuCUprM pic.twitter.com/TrunO66oIe — FFBⓋ (@BoganFit) May 2, 2021

Also on the list were Josh Addo-Carr, who was a fringe reserve grader at best during his time in Tiger Town, and Esan Marsters, who the Tigers reportedly were willing to drive to his new club.

Speaking on Rugby League Outlaws this week, Terry Mortimer put it bluntly saying: “Teams will let players go”.

Both hosts were quick to point out that every club in the NRL could be traced to letting players go, or having quality players leave the club at some stage.

“We let (Mat) Rogers go for that one game,” Dan Nichols responded, referencing the club great’s move to Union in the early 2000’s, suggesting how far back these lists seem to include players.

The aforementioned Addo-Carr is referred to as a player the Tigers let go, however was a Cronulla junior. His speed and elusiveness made him a star in the junior ranks however not for a second did he look a first grade footballer.

“We couldn’t wait to get rid of him” said Mortimer of the then raw yet ill-disciplined talent.

“To say the Tigers let him go, you have to turn around and say Cronulla let him go.

“Where do you stop?”

Judging by social media’s reaction, the majority of fans are sick of looking back to what might have been in terms of players leaving for a variety of reasons.

Join the discussion via Rugby League Outlaws