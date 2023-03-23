Adam Doueihi hasn't donned the No. 1 jersey since the final round of the 2020 NRL season, though that hasn't stopped veteran coach Tim Sheens from shifting his star five-eighth to the back this weekend.

The Lebanese international shifted to fullback for the final half hour of last weekend's 26-22 loss to Canterbury, and while he was stood up by Matt Burton on the way to a scintillating solo try, the reshuffle provided the Tigers with sudden attacking spark.

Brandon Wakeham was a big part of that, and has been rewarded with his first career-start in Concord, partnering Luke Brooks in the halves for the crucial clash against the Melbourne Storm on Friday.

Following Parramatta's 17-16 win over the Penrith Panthers, the Tigers are now the only winless club in the competition, mirroring last season's efforts.

Despite having both Charlie Staines and Daine Laurie available, Sheens is adamant Doueihi's World Cup showing is proof of his capabilities at the back, and is eager to see what he delivers against the Storm.

"If you look at the World Cup ... his size when he chimes in on the edges, he is a big fullback," Sheens told AAP.

"Big fullbacks like Latrell and company are hard to nail one-on-one with the football.