Adam Doueihi hasn't donned the No. 1 jersey since the final round of the 2020 NRL season, though that hasn't stopped veteran coach Tim Sheens from shifting his star five-eighth to the back this weekend.
The Lebanese international shifted to fullback for the final half hour of last weekend's 26-22 loss to Canterbury, and while he was stood up by Matt Burton on the way to a scintillating solo try, the reshuffle provided the Tigers with sudden attacking spark.
Brandon Wakeham was a big part of that, and has been rewarded with his first career-start in Concord, partnering Luke Brooks in the halves for the crucial clash against the Melbourne Storm on Friday.
Following Parramatta's 17-16 win over the Penrith Panthers, the Tigers are now the only winless club in the competition, mirroring last season's efforts.
Despite having both Charlie Staines and Daine Laurie available, Sheens is adamant Doueihi's World Cup showing is proof of his capabilities at the back, and is eager to see what he delivers against the Storm.
"If you look at the World Cup ... his size when he chimes in on the edges, he is a big fullback," Sheens told AAP.
"Big fullbacks like Latrell and company are hard to nail one-on-one with the football.
"He's got good skills to get the ball away, and he reads the game very well. It's just him reading the game and organising the offence that is a bonus for us."
The club have a trio of fullbacks at their disposal in Laurie, Staines and rookie Jahream Bula, although none of the three really grabbed the No. 1 jersey during the pre-season challenge, while both Laurie and Staines spent time in the role in the opening rounds.
There's no certainty that the move to fullback will be permanent for Doueihi, but Sheens believes the moves will help Luke Brooks perform.
"It's not that (Brooks) doesn't understand the game. But he is much better as a runner than an organiser at this stage," Sheens said.
"Even with Mitchell (Moses), he was more of a runner off Mitchell as well.
"He's got speed, a good kicking game, he's a tough little competitor. And he can tell people what to do.
"But I'm comfortable with Adam controlling the numbers from the back and Brandon organising where we are going on the field, it becomes a little easier for Brooksy."
The Wests Tigers will travel to AAMI Park to face the Melbourne Storm, who in turn are reeling off the back of consecutive losses to Canterbury and the Gold Coast. While firm outsiders, the Tigers have a decent track record in Victoria, and will be desperate for the win.