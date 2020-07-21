Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall is reportedly set to be offered contract extension after a successful return after being dropped from the side, reports Channel 9’s Wide World of Sports.

Marshall was among the Tigers’ best in their 40-6 win over the Broncos on Saturday – he scored a try, set up another one and layed 15 tackles without a miss in his comeback match.

Reports in previous weeks had Marshall’s agent pushing the 35-year old towards English Super League clubs or a potential NRL loan move if Tigers coach Michael Maguire continued to leave him out of the side.

However, Channel 9’s ‘The Mole’ reports that Marshall is in line for a new contract extension after he “turned back the clock”.

“Maguire has been tinkering with his halves all season – and Benji showed enough to put his hand up for a 19th season in the NRL,’’ ‘The Mole’ wrote.

Speaking in an NRL.com interview, Marshall has said that his dropping may have been “the best thing that happened to me”.

“I said it before when you get dropped it’s not always about the fact you’ve got dropped it’s what you do after it, and how you come back from it,’’ Marshall said.

“I just wanted to work hard and push my case every day at training.’’

“My defence wasn’t good enough, so I went back and sorted out that’’.

Despite the talk of a new contract, Marshall did not want to look too far ahead.

“You’ve just got to enjoy the now and turn up every week and play well.”

“If I’m doing that and feeling good, then I will play again, but 10 weeks is a long time in footy.’’