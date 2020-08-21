Wests Tigers utility Josh Reynolds has been linked to a move to the Super League in 2021.

Speaking to Triple M, Brent Read understands there could be a position in Wigan’s line up for the 31-year old, but believes a few pieces of the puzzle would have to get sorted out before any move could take place.

“There’s a bit of movement in England at the moment and Josh Reynolds’ name is on the radar,” he said.

“There’s some interest from Leeds but Wigan is the interesting one. As I understand they’ve agreed to a deal with (Eels half) Jai Field, but he needs to play another game to take up that deal.

“The other moving piece there is Bevan French. There’s some speculation he wants to come back to Australia, return to the NRL.

“If Jai Field doesn’t come to fruition or Bevan French comes home then that may open up a spot for Josh Reynolds.”

Reynolds is contracted to the Tigers until the end of 2021, but with the emergence of Billy Walters, it’s understood the Tigers won’t offer Reynolds another contract beyond his current one.

It makes a move to the Super League more appealing given he may receive a longer contract than he would in the NRL.