The Wests Tigers are fiercely contesting the severity of the Grade 3 Careless High Tackle charge handed to Justin Olam following his send-off in Friday's game against the Cowboys.

Olam was given his marching orders for a high tackle on Heilum Luki, and it has sparked significant debate.

Olam's charge, classified as a Grade 3 Careless High Tackle, carries a substantial penalty.

A plea of guilty has been entered, while seeking to have the grading reduced, arguing that the punishment is excessively severe.

Play Now!

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson was vocal when pressed about the club's stance.

"We're going to fight this for Justin and for our club," Richardson asserted.

"We believe the severity of the grading is harsh and we are going to do what we can to have this reduced."

The Tigers' will argue that while the high tackle was indeed careless, the Grade 3 classification is disproportionate to the act itself. The club's legal team is preparing to present their case for reconsideration of the grading.