The Wests Tigers are fiercely contesting the severity of the Grade 3 Careless High Tackle charge handed to Justin Olam following his send-off in Friday's game against the Cowboys.

Olam was given his marching orders for a high tackle on Heilum Luki, and it has sparked significant debate.

Olam's charge, classified as a Grade 3 Careless High Tackle, carries a substantial penalty.

A plea of guilty has been entered, while seeking to have the grading reduced, arguing that the punishment is excessively severe.

Justin Olam was given a three game ban for this tackle on Heilum Luki. Plenty of social media debate around the tackle. For us, Olam has come jamming in and not reduced his target. More importantly, he made DIRECT contact to the head. Send off for us! pic.twitter.com/hJXTaOwuKJ — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) August 2, 2024

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson was vocal when pressed about the club's stance.

"We're going to fight this for Justin and for our club," Richardson asserted.

"We believe the severity of the grading is harsh and we are going to do what we can to have this reduced."

If that's anyone other than Justin Olam and the Wests Tigers, that would be a penalty and sin bin at most. Shocking call and its just destroyed this match. — Thirteen-A-Side (@13_A_Side_) August 1, 2024

The Tigers' will argue that while the high tackle was indeed careless, the Grade 3 classification is disproportionate to the act itself. The club's legal team is preparing to present their case for reconsideration of the grading.