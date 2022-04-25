Wests Tigers star fullback Daine Laurie will miss between four and six weeks with a knee injury.

Laurie only lasted the first 40 minutes during Saturday evening's victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs - the club's second in a row after a horror start to the season.

In what would ultimately take another field goal to get them over the line, the joint venture would be forced to play the second half without the star fullback, who suffered a knee injury in a tackle with South Sydney lock Cameron Murray.

The club have now confirmed the star has suffered a Grade 2 MCL injury, and will miss at least four, but up to six weeks with a partial ligament tear.

The club will release more information on the nature and extent of the injury on Tuesday, with initial hopes out of the game suggesting he may only have missed a fortnight before scans returned the worse than expected news.

Laurie played a big part in the Tigers first win of the season over the Parramatta Eels in Round 6, and was again near his best during the first half against South Sydney.

The star is now likely to be replaced by utility back Starford To'a, who has already filled in at the back for Laurie this year when the regular fullback missed a Round 5 mauling at the hands of the Cronulla Sharks thanks to coronavirus.

With To'a moving to the number one jumper, it's likely Oliver Gildart will receive a reprieve into the side, with James Roberts also set to return. Should Roberts miss out, or Gildart not be selected, then Michael Maguire may opt to continue with the off-contract Luke Garner in the centres for this Sunday's Round 8 clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Teams will be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.