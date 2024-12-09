English Super League team the Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of 24-year-old Jeremiah Simbiken.

The young backrower held a development contract with the Dolphins, where he played 55 games across feeder clubs the Redcliffe Dolphins and Norths Devils in the QLD Cup between 2022 and 2024.

A breakout season last year, Simbiken played a crucial role for the Devils, winning not only the Queensland Cup, but also clinching the NRL State Championship with a victory on the 2024 NRL grand final day defeating the Newtown Jets.

Born in Papua New Guinea, the 24-year-old has not made his first-grade debut, and will now instead try his hand in England.

Castleford Tigers Director of Rugby, Danny Wilson said his defence was a key part of the reason the club had signed the forward.

“We have been tracking Jeremiah for a while. We like what he brings to our side - tries and tackles. His tackle percentage rate was mid 90% last season," Wilson said.

"He has great experience, it helps that he knows some of our lads already, so we look forward to getting him into camp, getting him up to speed with the new coaching approach we have in place and getting the best out of him in a Cas shirt."

The Papua New Guinea international made his debut at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, playing two games for the Kumuls and qualifying for the knockout stage.

Simbiken will join fellow Papua New Guinea internationals, Sylvester Namo, Liam Horne and Judah Rimbu at the Tigers for the 2025 season.

Castleford also have former NRL players Tex Hoy, Zac Cini and Daejarn Asi in their side, with Simbiken handed the number 11 for the season ahead, indicating coach Danny McGuire expects him to start on the edge more often than not.