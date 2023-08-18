Luke Brooks is set to miss the Wests Tigers' Round 25 clash with the Dolphins after suffering a calf injury at training.

While the injury means Brooks will have, at most, two games remaining in the Tigers' system before he leaves to join the Manly Sea Eagles next year, it's the way he is being replaced which will have fans of the club intrigued.

Apisai Koroisau will be pushed into the halves by coach Tim Sheens, with Benji Marshall likely having considerable input into the decision to play in the contest against the Dolphins.

Koroisau has previously played in the halves at international level for Fiji when the shortage of options have forced the island nation's hand, but at club level, he has been one of the most dominant dummy halves in the game.

The New South Wales Blues State of Origin star, in his first season at the Tigers having previously been involved in back-to-back premierships at the Penrith Panthers, will find himself likely having to play halfback duties with Daine Laurie his halves partner.

The decision means Jake Simpkin will have to play the whole 80 minutes, with utility Triston Reilly also called into the side for his NRL debut in the centres, replacing Starford To'a.

Justin Matamua has been called onto the bench, meaning Simpkin will likely play the entire 80 minutes.

The move comes after the Tigers announced earlier this week that Tim Sheens would depart the club at the end of the season. His original two-year deal ending means Benji Marshall, who was set to take over in 2025, will be fast-tracked into the top job for 2024.

All reports indicate Marshall has already had considerable control in recent weeks, and all but coached the team during their most recent game, a loss to the New Zealand Warriors in Hamilton.