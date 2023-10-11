The Wests Tigers have reportedly had a change of heart over the future of Alex Twal, with the veteran forward now part of their plans for 2024.

Twal had previously been told that, despite being on contract for 2024, he wasn't in the club's plans for first-grade and was free to negotiate his release for a rival home.

It was believed the Manly Sea Eagles were showing interest in Twal, with a player swap to facilitate the move to the Northern Beaches even floated at one point.

The Canterbury Bulldogs were also interested, although neither club were willing to pay his entire wage according to The Sydney Morning Herald, who have suggested the Tigers' change of heart.

It was believed Sean Keppie was the player floated in the swap with Manly, but he will now likely join the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and it has led to Twal remaining at the Tigers as part of the first-grade outfit.

The cult hero, who scored his firt NRL try during 2023, has been a mainstay in the Tigers side over recent seasons as either prop or lock, however, there is a view from some within the club that the modern game is simply too quick for the 27-year-old who has 134 NRL games under his belt.

That said, he has excellent mentor qualities for a crop of young forwards who will be keen to impress in 2024 as the Tigers take a new direction under rookie head coach Benji Marshall.

The joint-venture, who have picked up the wooden spoon in back-to-back seasons, will have an enormous task to turn things around in 2024, with Twal likely to be fighting for minutes off the bench as the likes of Stefano Utoikamanu and David Klemmer take minutes through the middle third.