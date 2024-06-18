Round 15 delivered more than its fair share of talking points; both positive and negative.

Today we're moving on from refereeing shambles and focusing purely on results and performances.

This past weekend saw The Dolphins re-affirm their credentials at the expense of the Sharks, while the Tigers finally found that elusive win.

Elsewhere we saw the Roosters and Storm send a message as the Broncos and Warriors faulted.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 15's action and results?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers just keep on keeping on. Their ability to win, even without the competition's elite halfback, is frightening.

Jarome Luai overcame a horror missed tackle to deliver an otherwise flawless performance. His performances in the seven have been inspiring.

Penrith have a well timed bye this weekend given the huge number of outs through Origin selection.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

I'm not exactly what it is about this Storm team but they are scary good. No Munster, No Papenhuyzen? No Worries!

Jahrome Hughes has a very honest claim to being the competition's form player right now. His combination with Eliesa Katoa has been a thing of beauty.

They travel to Suncorp on Friday night where they'll start short-priced favourites against the Dolphins.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

Excuse the pun but the Roosters are flying ... again. They've had a few stop starts this season but this weekend they walked a very talented Parra outfit to the tune of 28-18 at Parra Stadium.

James Tedesco had a monster game and can feel very unlucky re missing Origin. Other big names Manu, Walker, Chrichton and Keary all also played exceptionally well.

The Roosters face a potential banana skin game against the Dogs this weekend but are stronger than they would have expected given the Origin selections falling the way they did.

4. The Dolphins (6)

The Dolphins walked into Shark Park, bossed one of the competition's form forward packs, and walked away with two competition points.

After leading 22-0, they absolutely took the foot off the pedal and almost paid the price. An all time highlight reel try to the Hammer would see them home though.

It doesn't get any easier for the Dolphins though with the Storm in town on Friday night. What a clash this shapes up to be.

5. Cronulla Sharks (4)

A Nicho Hynes missed goal from the sideline as time expired summed up the Sharks Thursday night ... So close but yet so very, very far.

Their run on forwards were bounced by a pair of second rowers, and it took falling behind 22-0 (at home) for the side to wake up.

A bye this weekend should allow Craig Fitzgibbon to examine whether or not his squad are real or just lucky.

6. Brisbane Broncos (5)

Brisbane should probably have fallen further here if not for results elsewhere. I still see them as genuine title threats but also potentially missing the eight.

The Bunnies whacked them on Friday night. Yes, they're missing Reece Walsh and Adam Reynolds but the Bunnies are missing a fair chunk of their squad also.

A bye this weekend will see the side rest up and recharge. It looks they need a rest.

7. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7)

The Bulldogs had an entire Bye week to enjoy their miracle win over the Eels.

With Matt Burton missing the Origin squad altogether they'll be close to full strength against the Roosters this Saturday.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (9)

The Sea Eagles continue to be one of the NRL's most difficult sides to nail down. They overcame huge odds to beat the Dragons 30-14 on Sunday afternoon.

Lehi Hopoate continues to impressive while the Origin stars Olakau'atu, Trbojevic and Cherry-Evans all had huge games.

A hugely undermanned squad will make the short trip to play the Bunnies on Saturday night. I really with this game was next weekend instead.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (12)

If Manly aren't the most difficult side to grade here, the Cowboys certainly are. Their 34-16 win over Canberra was hugely unexpected, although it probably shouldn't have been.

Leading 22-0 at Halftime, the Cowboys were never threatened. Kyle Feldt crossed for yet another double while Drinkwater, Dearden, Robson and Townsend all outpointed their opposition players.

The Cowboys will enjoy a bye this weekend. Considering how many players are running out next Wednesday, that is very welcome.

10. Canberra Raiders (8)

The Raiders form lately has been ... mixed!? I fully expected them to trounce the out of sorts Cowboys but instead they were played off their own park.

Trailing 22-0 at Halftime, I can only imagine what was said in the sheds

They'll have to be much, much better on Sunday afternoon as they travel to play a Tigers side fresh off a morale boosting win.

11. New Zealand Warriors (10)

The Warriors frustrating season continued on Saturday as they were handled by a travelling and undermanned Melbourne side.

An early lead was mowed down by the Storm, and the Warriors never really got a foothold again in the game.

A very winnable game against the Titans presents them with the perfect opportunity to bounce right back. Looking at the table, it's looking a lot like a must win.

12. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)

The Bunnies late charge continues as they blew the Broncos off the park on Friday night.

Latrell Mitchell was massive, again, while Cody Walker looks right at home in the halfback position. Souths big men matched the much celebrated Broncos pack also.

The Bunnies will host an equally Origin-effected Manly side this Saturday night. It should still be fun but this would have been blistering next weekend insted.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons suffered one of the moral demoralising losses of the season on Sunday afternoon. Despite playing a Manly side three bench players down, they fell 30-14.

Shane Flanagan looked lost at the press conference and I don't blame him. The Dragons have been so good yet so bad in the space of very little time.

A week off will do them well.

14. Newcastle Knights (13)

The Knights had their moments on Sunday afternoon but were no real match for the red hot Panthers.

Bradman Best reminded Michael Maguire of his credentials but it was too little too late as they fell 26-18.

This week's bye is well timed as the coaching staff look to turn the season around. Newcastle had a dream run home last season. They'll need it again this year.

15. Parramatta Eels (14)

Parramatta's brilliant win over the Sharks now seems a world away as they've compiled back to back losses to the Bulldogs and Roosters.

Mitch Moses returned like a house on fire but has been super quiet the past fortnight. Dylan Brown had a highlight reel try but was otherwise too quiet also.

They have the bye this weekend. Hopefully a new coach will be appointed and they can try and salvage their season.

16. Wests Tigers (17)

Wests Tigers fans finally got to celebrate an elusive win on Saturday afternoon. The 18-10 win over the Titans is one they hope will kickstart a late charge.

Justin Olam crossed for a double before Fonua Pole's late try sent the Leichhardt Oval crowd into raptures.

The celebration will have to be shortlived though with the Raiders coming to (Camobell)town on Sunday afternoon.

17. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans have officially hit rock bottom via a loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon in the rain.

They played their part in an entertaining game but ultimately that doesn't count for much.

There is no time to dwell on last weekend though as they host the Warriors this weekend. Origin selection (or non selection) was kind to them to there are no excuses.