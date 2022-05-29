Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire's job is back under the spotlight following a horror run of form.

Maguire came into the season as the competition's most under pressure coach, and while he managed to shake that title with a pair of hard-fought upset wins over the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 5 and 6, recent form has him back under the pump.

Regardless of the end result, he won't be first coach to exit his role for 2022, with Trent Barrett winning that race a fortnight ago.

That doesn't mean Maguire is at all safe though, with the Tigers sitting in 15th place on the table, having just 3 wins from their 12 games to date.

The wins over Parramatta and South Sydney have been followed by losses to the St George Illawarra Dragons, Manly Sea Eagles, North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs - where they conceded 44 points on Saturday evening. A win against the Bulldogs was thrown in during the run, but it has done little to ease the tension at the joint venture, where Maguire only just survived the off-season.

Concerningly, the Tigers have conceded 36, 36 and 44 points in their last three losses.

New director of football Tim Sheens has told The Sydney Morning Herald that a mid-season review will be undertaken while the team has a bye next week, although refused to comment specifically on Maguire's job.

“We haven’t had a score put on us until last night,” Sheens told the publication.

“The score last night hurt us after leading at half-time. I know the boys are disappointed. Madge is disappointed. I’m not prepared to make a comment 24 hours later about what we’re going to do or not do.

“There’s always ongoing speculation. I won’t make specific comments on the coach. It is a moment for us to stop and catch our breath and then put forward a recommendation after that. There’s a board meeting next month.

“The questions will come with that about where we are going and what we are doing moving forward. There’ll have to be some recommendations. The bye gives us a chance to stop and reassess without the emotion of it all. This isn’t all aimed at one person, it’s about the club generally.”

Sheens said the club would be discussing every element of the club, including recruitment and retention.

His comments come on the back of Maguire suggesting he believes his team can still make the finals following last night's loss to the Rabbitohs.

“The season is still alive,” Maguire said.

“You get a run and you can go back in time at this club where you get all your players back.

“We get Adam Doueihi coming back in. We get Alex Twal coming back in. David Nofoaluma flying back in.

“You just need to have a passage of consecutive wins and I know it is inside this team.

“We have got to play an 80 minute game. Last week we played an 80 minute game. We did it against Souths the last time we played them and Parramatta.

“We have got to go towards that quicker and all of a sudden you put yourself back in the competition.”