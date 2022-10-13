The Wests Tigers have upped the pressure on the NSW Government over funding for Leichhardt Oval, claiming 2023 could be the famous venue's last year as an NRL ground if the state government refuse to commit to an upgrade.

Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has issued that ultimatum to the government as the Inner West council prepares to invest $1 million in the iconic ground. The campaign has the support of Tigers greats Paul Sironen and Steve Roach.

“Lee Hagipantelis has come out and is supported by club greats (Sironen and Roach),” the Daily Telegraph's Michael Carayannis told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“They've issued an ultimatum to the state government that if they don't find the cash to fix up Leichhardt Oval, they'll have to seriously reconsider how many games – if any – they play there.

“The local government is going to tip in $1 million in the off-season, but that's not going to be anywhere near enough to get it up to a working facility.”

The Tigers currently play their home games at three NRL venues – Leichhardt Oval, Campbelltown Stadium and Commbank Stadium in Parramatta.

Since 2018, the club has played no more than three games per season at Leichhardt, playing a large majority of their home games at Commbank - away from either of their core supporter bases in Sydney's inner-west and south-west.