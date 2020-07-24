SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Russell Packer of the Tigers looks dejected after an Eels try during the round 6 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on April 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Wests Tigers forward Russell Packer has been charged with a one-match ban by the NRL’s match review committee.

He was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for a tackle on Eels fullback Clint Gutherson in Thursday night’s clash at Bankwest Stadium.

The Tigers have until Saturday 12pm on Saturday to challenge the decision if they wish to.

If the suspension is upheld, he will miss next week’s clash with the Warriors.

Fullback Adam Doueihi was also reported during the game, but he has not been charged.