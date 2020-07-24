Wests Tigers forward Russell Packer has been charged with a one-match ban by the NRL’s match review committee.

He was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact for a tackle on Eels fullback Clint Gutherson in Thursday night’s clash at Bankwest Stadium.

The Tigers have until Saturday 12pm on Saturday to challenge the decision if they wish to.

If the suspension is upheld, he will miss next week’s clash with the Warriors.

Fullback Adam Doueihi was also reported during the game, but he has not been charged.