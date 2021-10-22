The Wests Tigers have confirmed two further coaching appointments for next season, with Ben Gardiner and Nathan Cayless joining Michael Maguire's ranks as assistant coaches.

The pair will join a reformed football department at Concord for the upcoming season, which proves to be a critical campaign for Maguire as he enters the final year of his contract with the Tigers.

The club opted to back Maguire for next year following speculation surrounding his future, with the Tigers failing to reach top-eight selection for a 10th consecutive season.

The results haven't stopped the venture club from shuffling their hierarchy this off-season, with general manager of football Adam Hartigan departing the club with immediate effect, while Tim Sheens has returned to the club and will take on the role of Director of Football.

Now, the Tigers have looked to bolster their coaching strikeforce with the signings of Gardiner and Cayless.

“I’ve spent time with Ben and Nathan at international level and know they will grow our players while adding a lot to our staff and club,” Maguire said on the announcement.

“I’m looking forward to working with them to build our squad and getting stuck into the pre-season together.”

Gardiner has risen through the ranks in New South Wales, with his most recent position at NSW Cup side Western Suburbs proving to show great pedigree as a head coach.

This is a good one Tigers fans! Have loved what I’ve seen from Ben Gardiner when the girls play/train at the same venue 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/jATLiyFkNw — Jess (@jessschw) October 22, 2021

Cayless joins the Tigers after previous coaching stints with the Sydney Roosters, Wentworthville Magpies and the New Zealand Warriors reserves.

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe expressed his delight in having the pair join the club for 2022.

“On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I’d like to welcome and congratulate Ben and Nathan on their appointment as our Assistant Coaches,” Pascoe said.

“Ben and Nathan are both young, impressive coaches who we know will add a lot to our coaching staff and playing group through their relationships, knowledge and work ethic.”

The Wests Tigers also confirmed on Friday that their full squad will return for pre-season training on November 17.