The Wests Tigers have officially announced they will part ways with their general manager of football Adam Hartigan, effective immediately.

The decision comes as somewhat of a surprise.

A recently completed internal review suggested there would be changes at the club outside of coach Michael Maguire, who survived in his role, but Hartigan's job seemed secure.

He has been crucial in bringing in some of the young talent at the club, including fullback Daine Laurie and front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu, who were both among the Tigers' best this season without a shadow of a doubt.

The Tigers also confirmed in an official statement that Tim Sheens would assume the role of Director of Football, also effectively immediately.

Sheens is expected to arrive back in Australia and begin working with the club he coached to the 2005 premiership directly after that.

The club also announced a full new-look football department will be announced next week.

"Since joining the club midway through the 2019 season, Hartigan has played a key role in the recruitment and retention of a number of players to the club while also strengthening the Wests Tigers junior pathways network," the statement read.

"Tim Sheens will assume the role of Director of Football, effective immediately, with the club to confirm its new-look football department next week.

"Wests Tigers would like to thank Hartigan for his efforts while at the club and wish him all the best in the future."

The Tigers had a disastrous season, finishing in 13th spot on the NRL ladder.