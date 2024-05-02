An influential piece of the Wests Tigers line-up, the club expects skipper Apisai Korisau to face the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Leaving the field in last week's clash against the Brisbane Broncos after sustaining a back injury, Koroisau didn't train with the team on Wednesday and instead spent the time observing the session.

Instead, Jake Simpkin was seen training with the forwards in the dummy-half role, while Latu Fainu was also filing in at hooker throughout the session.

Considered outsiders against the Bulldogs, the club is attempting to turn their luck around after not having won since back-to-back victories over the Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels.

Despite Koroisau not training, club officials are confident he will take the field on Saturday against a team that field his former teammates Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Viliame Kikau and Jaeman Salmon.

"Hopefully, we need him," Latu Fainu told Zero Tackle.

"Hopefully, he goes well. He's a big part of this team. Without him, we will still get the job done, but without him, it would be hard work."

Last season, Koroisau was absent for three matches for the Tigers. During those matches, the team conceded 138 points and was only able to put on 18 points on the scoreboard.

"We've seen him do that countless times," teammate Isaiah Papali'i added.

"He is always putting his body on the line for the team."