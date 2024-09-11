Then there were eight!

Although only nine teams could realistically make Finals footy heading into Round 27, there was something to play for in every fixture.

Future positions were at stake, as was pride, or even avoiding finishing last.

With the regular season now complete, we present our final Power Rankings of the season.

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm bounced back from their loss last week with a huge win over the Broncos. They're absolutely flying into the Finals.

Jahrome Hughes surely wrapped up the Dally M medal with another breathtaking performance.

Sualauvi Faalogo is the only player unavailable as the Storm head into a home Final against the Sharks. Ryan Papenhuyzen isn't a bad replacement.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith were far from their high flying best on Saturday night but truthfully they didn't need to be. It was job done.

It was no Cleary, no worries, despite the sub Panthers performance. Let's face it, we are all well aware of what this team can do come crunch time.

A home final against the Roosters awaits. This will be the final game at Penrith Park (for a year) and the Panthers will want to ensure their fans head home happy.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters smashed their bitter rivals the Bunnies and quickly put any worries re Sam Walker and Brandon Smith's injuries behind them.

James Tedesco may have stolen the Dally M medal with another best on ground effort. Luke Keary seems to take great pride in mentoring a younger half option.

The hardest away trip in the NRL awaits as they head to Penrith to play the Panthers. If anyone can do it, it's this Roosters outfit.

4. North Queensland Cowboys (4)

The Cowboys sent a huge message in towelling up the fancied Bulldogs, securing a home Final in the process.

The 44-6 win really confirmed the Cowboy's title credentials as the most likely from outside the four. It's time to admit that Scott Drinkwater is a brilliant footballer. How good was Heilum Luki!?

The Cowboys host the Knights on Saturday night. They'll be confident with a massive home crowd behind them. From there, anything is possible.

5. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks bounced back into the winner's circle, and Final's relevancy with a huge win over Manly on Sunday afternoon.

Nicho Hynes played exceptionally well in not overplaying his hand while Braidon Trindall pulled the reins. Briton Nikora and Tom Hazelton were massive for the Sharks.

A tough trip to Melbourne awaits but the Sharks will be a lot more confident now than they were a week ago.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (5)

Manly had it all to play for on Sunday afternoon yet were blown away by a far better Sharks outfit.

The reason most fans won't be too upset, despite losing home field advantage, is that they have a pretty hand player returning this weekend in Tom Trbjoevic.

Manly will be in hostile territory on Sunday afternoon but do have the fact they beat the Dogs, at Accor, only a few weeks ago to draw from.

7. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (6)

The Dogs saved arguably their worst performance of the weekend for last as they were played off the park by the Cowboys.

That said, they knew their Finals position was sealed and despite home ground advantage being on the line, the stakes are much higher this coming weekend.

The Dogs host their first Finals game since 2016 in front of what looks to be a mammoth crowd. They'll be confident despite the past fornight.

8. Newcastle Knights (8)

The Knights wrapped up the final spot in the eight with a comfortable(ish) win over the Dolphins.

It feels like a copy and paste but, again, Kalyn Ponga was the difference. He is probably a few weeks short of replicating his Dally M run of last year, but he's gone close.

They will travel to Townsville to play the Cowboys on Saturday night. This side can do anything on any given day. This will be fun!

9. Canberra Raiders (10)

The Raiders did their part this weekend in winning, from nowhere, to keep their slim Finals hopes alive. Unfortunately the unlikely draw elsewhere did not eventuate.

Corey Horsburgh was the unlikely hero, through an even more unlikely kick and chase, and will celebrate the win by staying in the capital.

Overall the Raiders landed right where they deserved to. They were better than plenty but not as good as just as many.

10. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins, despite a brilliant effort, fell a game short of their first ever Finals appearance. They'll rue some bad results earlier on.

The gamble to leave Isaiya Katoa out did not work as they lacked creativity when it mattered most. That said, the gamble paid off last week against Brisbane.

Wayne Bennett exits the club having missed Finals twice but leaving them in a better spot than many would have ever dreamed.

11. Brisbane Broncos (11)

The Broncos ended their season they way they played in 2024 ... to the great disappointment of their fans.

The ultimate insult was top cop 50 points, at home, to a Melbourne team who knew they had the Minor Premiership wrapped up.

A team that should have won the Premiership in 2023 is now as far away as any heading into 2025. An abject failure of a season.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons did what the Dragons to best on Saturday afternoon. They snatched a loss from the jaws of victory.

They had two chances to secure Finals footy and threw both away so of course they lost this game via a Corey Horsburgh kick and chase. Of course they did.

A massively improved season from their 2023 efforts but being so close to Finals and again missing out ... that's gotta hurt.

13. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels ran out huge winners in the much hyped Spoon Bowl on Friday evening, racking up 60 points.

Unfortunately the win came at a huge cost with Dylan Brown doing his ACL. He will now miss most of the 2025 season.

The Eels had a shocking year, let's be frank! The win over the Tigers, combined with a new coach, will provide some positivity as Parra head into the off-season.

14. New Zealand Warriors (14)

Warriors fans signed off last week on the back of a brilliant win against Cronulla.

It was one of a few highlights this year that will unfortunately be remembered as akin to second year syndrome.

15. Wests Tigers (13)

The Tigers loss in Spoon Bowl summed up their 2024 season to perfection.

A few highlights, conceding 60 points and a Sin Bin. 16 times in 2024 a Tigers player was sent to the Sin Bin. Let that sink in.

Despite finishing 17th, there were some brilliant signs from the young Tigers. They were far better than in 2023 and should improve against next year.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans performance against the Panthers largely mirrored their season.

Moments of brilliance, a lot of average play and ultimately not good enough.

Stumps were pulled weeks ago so it's all about getting the combinations right for an improved 2025.

17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (17)

The Bunnies ended their horror season on the wrong side of a huge loss to their bitter rivals. Poetic!

Tyrone Munro's long range try was, again, the highlight for the red and green.

No sides fanbase had to endure a worse season (performance vs expectation) than the Bunnies. Luckily next season looks a very different outcome.