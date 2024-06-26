The NRL's match review committee have charged three players from State of Origin Game 2.

Queensland outside back Valentine Holmes, as well as New South Wales duo Latrell Mitchell and Liam Martin have all been charged, but will all escape with fines.

The match, which saw two sin bins in the second half for Martin and Queenslander Patrick Carrigan as the two teams came together, also had a number of moments which came under scrutiny from the match review committee.

Holmes was charged with a careless high tackle for a shot on Payne Haas during the first half. The New South Wales prop had been bringing the ball back from a drop out when he was collected high by the experienced Queenslander.

The Blues duo were both hit with charges during the second half.

Mitchell, who may have been lucky to have not been sin binned, was also charged for a careless high tackle when he launched himself at Xavier Coates and got it wrong early in the second half.

Martin was charged for an incident shortly after returning from the sin bin, with the forward hitting Daly Cherry-Evans late off a kick.

All three players are on a first offence under NRL judiciary policy which views Origin matches differently to the regular NRL season, with all charges being Grade 1. They carry 7 per cent of match fee fines with an early guilty plea, or 10 per cent if they fight and lose at the panel.

Any judiciary hearings for the fines would be heard next Tuesday.