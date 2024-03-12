Off-contract at the end of the season, a St George Illawarra Dragons forward has reportedly caught the attention of three rival clubs looking to sign him.

Yet to sign a new contract for next season, Wide World of Sports understands that three clubs have shown interest in signing Francis Molo for the 2025 season, with one of those clubs being the New Zealand Warriors.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, before moving to Australia, Molo could be a direct replacement for Addin Fonua-Blake in the forward pack, who will leave for the Cronulla Sharks at the end of the season.

An experienced middle forward, Molo has played 40 games for the Dragons since moving there from the North Queensland Cowboys at the start of the 2022 season and is on approximately $600,000 per year.

A two-time Origin representative for Queensland, Molo has also played for the Brisbane Broncos (2014-15) and represented the Cook Islands and Samoa in the international arena.

"There is plenty of interest but we are in no hurry," Molo's new manager Wade Rushton of Rush Sports told Wide World of Sports.

"The Dragons want to keep him but there is also outside interest - we will let him get a few games under his belt and then see where things stand."