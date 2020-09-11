SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: John Asiata of the Cowboys passes during the round 23 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Allianz Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Off-contract Cowboy John Asiata’s time at the club looks to be over.

However, according to The Courier Mail, the Titans, Dragons and Tigers are interested in him and are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Asiata’s manager has also offered up his services to the Brisbane Broncos.

Asiata, 27, who is a premiership player with the Cowboys, is keen on landing in a spot where he can become a starting lock.

Given the Cowboys already boast star Jason Taumalolo in the No. 13 jumper, Asiata may have to look elsewhere for a starting spot in that position.