Off-contract Cowboy John Asiata’s time at the club looks to be over.

However, according to The Courier Mail, the Titans, Dragons and Tigers are interested in him and are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Asiata’s manager has also offered up his services to the Brisbane Broncos.

Asiata, 27, who is a premiership player with the Cowboys, is keen on landing in a spot where he can become a starting lock.

Given the Cowboys already boast star Jason Taumalolo in the No. 13 jumper, Asiata may have to look elsewhere for a starting spot in that position.