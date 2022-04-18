Former Cronulla Sharks star Paul Gallen has unloaded on Sonny Bill Williams, claiming the Kiwi's camp doesn't want the fight to happen.

It comes hot on the heels of Williams being called out by American youtube star Jake Paul, who said Williams is on a list of names he wants to fight alongside greats of the sport including Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Anderson Silva and Tyson Fury.

Paul has most recently defeated Tyron Woodley twice in a row, while Sonny Bill himself is yet to lose a professional bout, with a nine and zero record.

Gallen, on the other hand, holds a 12-1-1 record in the ring, with his sole loss coming to Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni in June of 2021, while the draw was against Barry Hall in November of 2019.

Sonny Bill Williams' most recent victory was against Barry Hall, and Gallen told The Daily Telegraph that he reached out to Williams' management once again after the Hall fight, only to be told he wouldn't get a 50-50 split of the money, or a cent out of New Zealand pay-per-view numbers.

“They don’t want this fight to happen," Gallen told the publication

“I spoke to Khoder [Khoder Nasser - Sonny Bill Williams' manager] a few days after Sonny Bill beat Barry Hall," Gallen told the publication.

“I asked for a 50-50 cut and he said there’s no way I’ll be getting that.

“He also said I won’t be getting a cent out of the New Zealand pay-per-view numbers.

“It wasn’t a conversation where we could find any common ground and I’m not going to get screwed over. I’d like to fight Sonny but I don’t need to fight him. I’ve got enough money.

“To be honest I’ve moved on to concentrate on my next fight in Newcastle on May 11.”

Gallen has turned himself into a prizefighter, defeating other ex-NRL players in Darcy Lussick, John Hopoate, Bodene Thompson and Anthony Watts, while he also beat current Parramatta Eels prop Junior Paulo in 2016.