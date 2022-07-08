New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George has claimed there's no vendetta against the Dolphins, following reports that Reece Walsh wouldn't be released if that were his preferred destination.

The Warriors last week released Reece Walsh from the final year of his contract, with the teenaged fullback opting to stay in Queensland, where his young child and partner are based.

While Walsh has said his club of choice was the Brisbane Broncos, who he will join next year on a three-year deal, the Warriors were reportedly set to stand their ground had the custodian requested a release to join the NRL's newest franchise.

Dolphins' coach Wayne Bennett is still on the hunt for a marquee man after a host of superstars have rejected the 72 year-old head coach, leaving the veteran reportedly fuming.

The @dolphinsnrl have rung the @nrl this morning furious and demanding clarification on why the @NZWarriors are allowed to dictate the only club Reece Walsh is allowed to play at. @brisbanebroncos will have drama around the roster for 2023 now @9NewsQueensland @wwos @TripleM_NRL — Ben Dobbin (@MyMateDobbo) July 5, 2022

The rumours of 'bad blood' between the clubs started swirling after the Dolphins poached recruitment officer Peter O'Sullivan, who the Warriors viewed as a vital cog moving forward in both their own recruitment and retention ploys.

O'Sullivan, regarded as one of the best talent scouts in the game, helped deliver Walsh to the Warriors early last year, as well as a host of stars they've lured across in their past few years.

Despite the reports, their CEO believes there's nothing to read into regarding their feud.

“There is nothing personal about it. It’s business. At the end of the day their preference is to go to the Brisbane Broncos. It’s nothing against the Dolphins and it’s nothing against Sully (O’Sullivan)" George told the Daily Telegraph.

“I have been a recipient of a similar thing with Addin Fonua-Blake. He said he only wanted to go to the Warriors. What do you think 'Sully' would have done in my shoes?”

The Warriors are reportedly set to unveil Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Te Maire Martin as replacements for Walsh, with the club securing a head coach for next season in Penrith assistant Andrew Webster.