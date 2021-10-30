The second the clock ticks over into November, a host of NRL talent come off-contract for 2023 and beyond.

With the Dolphins entering the competition in 2023, this will most certainly be the craziest signing period we've seen since the last time the NRL expanded, way back in 2007.

Most players won't be ready to make deals on the first day of November. It's massively unlikely for big deals to happen right away, and with the addition of the Dolphins, I suspect player agents will be advising players to wait and speak to everyone.

That said, there are a few players who will be inundated with offers the literal second the page in that calendar is turned.

We take a look at the top ten players who can, and probably will, cause a chaotic scramble for their services.