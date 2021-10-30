The second the clock ticks over into November, a host of NRL talent come off-contract for 2023 and beyond.
With the Dolphins entering the competition in 2023, this will most certainly be the craziest signing period we've seen since the last time the NRL expanded, way back in 2007.
Most players won't be ready to make deals on the first day of November. It's massively unlikely for big deals to happen right away, and with the addition of the Dolphins, I suspect player agents will be advising players to wait and speak to everyone.
That said, there are a few players who will be inundated with offers the literal second the page in that calendar is turned.
We take a look at the top ten players who can, and probably will, cause a chaotic scramble for their services.
10. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)
23-year-old Blayke Brailey will have close to 100 NRL appearances by 2023 and will be in the prime of his career.
Brailey has long been earmarked as the next superstar number nine. 2022 shapes as a career year given the Sharks side is now stacked with players who complement his game.
Hooker
Tackles Made
Tries
LB Assists
Cronulla have well and truly hitched their wagon to Brailey as their long-term number nine. He's a local junior and was preferred over his brother, Jayden.
The Sharks will not want to let him go. That said, the Gold Coast Titans are looking for a marquee nine while the Dolphins will be linked to every off-contract player.
Other clubs who could be interested include the St George Illawarra Dragons (McCullough is 31), the Canberra Raiders (looking to move Josh Hodgson on) and the New Zealand Warriors (no stand out nine option). He will be in demand.