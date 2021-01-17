After seeing his performances in 2020 it’s hard to believe that he had only played two games prior to this season. Even more incredible is those two games came all the way back in 2017. Fair to say he’s taken his second opportunity with both hands.

Fogarty completely reshaped the Titans attack in 2020. He took over as the chief playmaker which lead to Ash Taylor finally finding the opportunity and self belief to deliver on his undoubted promise.

In 2020 he scored three tries, set up 10, forced 11 drop outs, had nine line break assists, ran for 90 metres per game and kicked for over 230 metres per game. He also tackled and over 85% efficiency.

Set for a huge 2021 behind a monster, aggressive forward pack. Watch this space.