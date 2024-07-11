It's no secret that getting adequate sleep is essential for every aspect of our lives — from helping us stay focused at work, to preventing meaningless arguments with our significant other. But, if there's one area where we tend to drastically underestimate the impact of a good night's sleep, it's in our athletic performance.

After all, many of us have managed to fluke our way to a win on the field or a personal best at the gym after a late night out. However, when it comes to the necessity of a solid sleep schedule for both everyday and professional athletes, the proof is in the numbers.

Research from Stanford University has found that basketball players improved their shooting accuracy by 9 per cent and baseball players sped up their reaction time by 122 milliseconds, just by getting one extra hour's sleep. The same applies to rugby league, where even a split-second lapse in concentration can be the difference between winning and losing.

If anyone knows a thing or two about using the power of rest to gain a competitive edge, it's award-winning mattress brand, Emma Sleep. Here, the brand's senior sleep scientist, Emma M, shares her top tips for snoozing your way to better performance.

Nail your foundations

If you want to up your athletic game, it's crucial to set your sleep environment up for success. This starts with investing in a great mattress that supports your recovery and minimises disruptions during the night (especially if you share a bed with a restless sleeper).

While the ideal mattress looks different for everyone, Emma Sleep's expert has some helpful rules of thumb — depending on what type of sleeper you are.

If you're a side sleeper, you'll want a soft-yet-supportive foundation. “We suggest a soft memory foam mattress or a soft hybrid of memory foam and pocket springs that will give you the support while also contouring to your figure.”

Spend the majority of the night face down on your stomach? “It will be a lot more relaxing with a firm mattress — that way your face doesn't sink far down into the foam, and also keeps your back and neck in alignment.”

While back sleepers are typically not as picky as the other two, “You'll want to find a happy medium between firm and soft.” Think, Emma Sleep's Comfort Adapt Mattress.

Create a wind-down routine

A 2019 study from the University of Queensland found that rugby league players who adopted better sleep hygiene habits went to bed 23 minutes earlier on average — leading to a better quality of slumber (and likely, improved performance).

You can do the same by sticking to a consistent bedtime, and implementing a relaxing wind-down routine for before you hit the hay.

“Try to start winding down between 60-90 minutes before bed and fill your routine with activities that make you feel calm and happy,” says Emma M. This might involve limiting notifications on your devices (or turning them off altogether), practising meditation or yoga, or taking a warm bath or shower. She also recommends avoiding exercise within two hours of bedtime.

Pick your perfect pillow

Whether you're a professional athlete on the road or just someone who travels at work, there are times you may find yourself at the mercy of an uncomfortable hotel mattress. However, one thing you do have control over is your pillow.

“Think about what components of your bedroom can be taken on the go when you travel,” says Emma M. “For example, your pillow and pillowcase can provide you with the feelings and scents of home and make you feel more comfortable.”

Featuring cloud-like microfibres and thermoregulating qualities, Emma Sleep's pillows are the perfect familiar place to lay your head down at night. Available in soft, medium or firm, the pillows also feature removable layers and adjustable firmness on either side — so you can get the perfect rest, no matter where you are.

Ready to up your game? You can shop Emma Sleep's full range for up to 55 per cent off here.

