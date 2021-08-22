It's official now. The Bulldogs are the 2021 wooden spooners.

The 2020 Bulldogs celebrated not finishing last. Openly and proudly celebrated not finishing last. It's been a lean few seasons at Belmore since those grand finals that now seem a long, long time ago.

2022 however, well that is quickly looking like it may be far, far different.

I've gone on record as saying that I very much like the Bulldogs recruitment drive for 2022. I lied. I love it!

No side has undertaken such a massive and aggressive overhaul in such a short amount of time. Six players incoming. Six genuine first-graders slotting straight into the run-on side.

A forward pack completely revamped and revived across one off-season. A backline devoid of speed and try-scoring potential suddenly littered with it.

The fast winger in the game in Josh Addo-Carr, one of the most sought after future megastars of the game in Matt Burton. Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan, both of whom could play State of Origin tomorrow.

Matt Dufty, on his day, is purely magical.

Here comes the dreaded however though. There's one glaring issue with the Bulldogs recruitment that I just can't shake.

No, it's not the fact that every player bar Burton comes with a wrap sheet of some degree, I'm still worried about that but it makes for some brilliant entertainment.

The players incoming certainly strengthen massive weaknesses within this squad.

They don't, however, strengthen the biggest weakness within said squad - the spine.

Right now the Bulldogs don't have a standout, 100% guaranteed fullback, five-eighth, halfback and hooker. Despite six massive-name signings, the exact same applies next season.

Matt Burton slots into six and becomes the club's marquee half. He may play seven, it doesn't matter, he's the go-to.

Three positions within the most important part of NRL side, the spine, remain up in the air heading into next season.

Matt Dufty has been signed to play fullback. As supposedly did Josh Addo-Carr. As certainly did Corey Allan. Nick Meaney, who was named fullback last weekend, is moving to Melbourne but even though he's been named recently, I still don't feel he's an iron clad option either.

Matt Dufty has been unable to nail down the fullback spot in a horribly underperforming St George Illawarra Dragons' side in 2021.

For the record, I'm nailing him in my number one come prediction time for the Dogs in 2022. He's capable of absolute genius on the footy field and can split any defensive line at any time.

Hardly a beacon of consistency though.

As for the halfback option? Literally anyone's guess.

Watch as Rugby League Outlaws discuss the 2021 Wooden Spooners, the Dogs

Kyle Flanagan was named at seven this past weekend. The very same Kyle Flanagan who has been dropped and hung out to dry on three occasions now.

The loss, and his lack of spark may lead to number four.

Jake Averillo was named at six. He's had some good moments this year. He might play well next to the incoming Burton?

He has five tries and five try assists in 20 games.

JAKE AVERILLO

Centre Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 0.2

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

Flanagan has four in 12 games and has been dropped multiple times and publicly named as a scapegoat for the Dogs horror form.

Lachlan Lewis looks the most gifted of the options but remains unsigned and looks to be on his way out of the club.

Name the last side to win a title without a superstar halfback.

The last few Premiers had the following as halves; Jahrome Hughes, Cooper Cronk - three times. Chad Townsend isn't a superstar so 2016 is up for debate but James Maloney was at his very, very best.

2022 Premiership winning halves: Matt Burton and Jake Averillo? Doesn't fit.

2022 top four finishing halves: Matt Burton and Kyle Flanagan? Not a chance.

Top eight halves: Matt Burton and Flanno or Averillo? Maybe...

Going back to 2016, it's not so difficult to imagine an average to good halfback leading a side when your superstar halfback (at the time Ben Barba) is chiming in with 15 tries and 18 try assists across the regular season.

Or a superstar hooker with leadership and playmaking skills like Michael Ennis.

Standing in for Michael Ennis in 2022 for the Dogs is... Sione Katoa? Jeremy Marshall-King? A rumoured, untested, number nine from the Bunnies?

JEREMY MARSHALL-KING

Five-eighth Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Tries 11.2

Kick Metres 0.1

LB Assists

Don't get me wrong, it's impossible to completely transform a side across one off-season recruitment drive.

No one is suggesting that the Dogs are going to, or have even attempted to, complete such an impossible task.

That said, the one spot they have failed (bar Burton of course) to address is also the most important facet of NRL Rugby League - the one, six, seven and nine.

With David Klemmer linked back to the club I really can't see where the Dogs are going to find that $600,000+ to sign a title capable halfback or hooker.

Dogs fans can expect a far, far better 2022. Just please don't expect the world.