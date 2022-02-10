Andre Ponga, the father of Knights superstar Kalyn, has given the best hint yet that his son could remain in the Hunter for the long haul.

Kalyn Ponga has been a coveted figure in recent years, with his peculiar contract status warranting interest from NRL newcomers the Dolphins.

The Newcastle fullback has also been tied to a potential code-switch in joining the All Blacks, with the Knights having to stave off suitors from several directions.

Ponga is currently contracted until the end of the 2024 season, with the final two terms of his deal placed as player options for the 23-year-old to consider to trigger.

While Ponga is sure to be weighing up his options throughout this year, his father believes the recent return of club great and Immortal Andrew Johns will be a significant factor.

“Andrew Johns coming back is massive and that is a huge factor for Kalyn,” Andre Ponga told The Courier Mail.

“We know Kalyn has options, but all the talk about who is interested in him and what could happen, it’s not relevant really.

“He hasn’t put himself forward to play for the Maori All Stars, so that’s a good example of Kalyn’s commitment to the Knights.

“He wants to be the best he can be in 2022.

“Kalyn is very happy at the Knights. He is very close to their recruitment chief Clint Zammit, he first signed Kalyn and has played a big role in his career, and having ‘Joey’ at the club will be huge for his development."

With no deadline set within Ponga's contract, the Western Australia-born No.1 won't be in any rush to ink his future with the Knights.

While contract speculation is sure to surround Ponga's upcoming campaign, it won't derail his dreams to win an NRL premiership with Newcastle.

“The main reason to stay in Newcastle is to win a premiership," Andre added. "

"Obviously, it’s a team sport and everything has to align, but Kalyn believes he can win a premiership at the Knights.

“We’re in no rush (with his contract). We don’t have to make a call by July.

“If you look too far ahead in this game, the ‘now’ part doesn’t happen. Kalyn is chasing that premiership. He wants success for Newcastle.”

With returning the Provan-Summons Trophy to the Hunter set in his son's mind, Andre revealed that a code hop to rugby union wasn't on the cards for his son.

However, that hasn't halted Ponga to believe his son must consider his options elsewhere in the NRL.

“Kalyn has to weigh up whether he could win a premiership with a new club like the Dolphins," Ponga said. "They have signed a few experienced players like the Bromwich boys and Felise Kaufusi.

“But when you have a mentor like Andrew Johns ... how do you walk away from that?”

Ponga will enter his fifth season with the Knights in 2022, having ventured south from North Queensland at the end of the 2017 season.