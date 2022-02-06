Kalyn Ponga's future might not be secured beyond the end of the 2022 NRL season, but his next six months are about to reportedly get a whole lot busier.

The star Queensland State of Origin fullback is set to be unveiled as Newcastle's new captain this week following an Achilles injury to Jayden Brailey which is likely to see him miss at least the first half of the 2022 season.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that so impressive has Ponga been during the off-season that he was set to be named as co-captain alongside Brailey anyway, but will now take sole responsibility of the role for the first half of the season.

Ponga is free to negotiate with other clubs currently and is yet to sign an extension with the Knights or take his player option for the 2023 season, with the gun fullback - rated as one of the best in the game - a reported high priority target for the Dolphins inaugural season given the lack of fullbacks currently on the market.

The 23-year-old, who has played 83 NRL games to go with four Origin matches, recently pulled out of the All Stars match where he would have been a walk up start for the Maori team.

Despite the fact he is able to negotiate, Knights' assistant coach Andrew Johns said the decision was as "no-brainer" and that it had nothing to do with the club trying to keep him.

“It’s a no brainer – he’s the leader of our club,” Johns said.

“He’s our best player and he’s our most high profile player.

“He’s got that real presence about him whenever he walks into training.

“As a captain you don’t need to make Churchillion speeches – he leads and everyone follows him. I think it has to happen.

“He loves the town and he loves the club,” Johns said, “His family love it too.

“I understand there’s not a club in the game who wouldn’t want to sign him but I’m hopeful he’ll stay in Newcastle.”