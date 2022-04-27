With the appointment of Billy Slater, a new era for Queensland Rugby League is underway.

Given the manner of QLD's Origin defeat last season I would be very surprised if we didn't see a host of changes.

Just last week, incoming coach Slater was quoted as saying "There are no positions locked in." If this doesn't foreshadow changes, nothing will.

With plenty of Origin players either out of form or on the downswing of their career, I'd expect to see more than one youngster come in to debut.

Below are five bolters who could make their Origin debut come Game 1.