With the appointment of Billy Slater, a new era for Queensland Rugby League is underway.
Given the manner of QLD's Origin defeat last season I would be very surprised if we didn't see a host of changes.
Just last week, incoming coach Slater was quoted as saying "There are no positions locked in." If this doesn't foreshadow changes, nothing will.
With plenty of Origin players either out of form or on the downswing of their career, I'd expect to see more than one youngster come in to debut.
Below are five bolters who could make their Origin debut come Game 1.
5. Jeremiah Nanai
Last week, the supremely talented second rower pledged his allegiance to the Maroons. It was a bitter blow to New Zealand as he was a near lock to play in the World Cup.
The Kiwis' loss is the cane toad's gain as Nanai is very much in the reckoning for Origin 1.
His brilliant start to the season saw him become the target of a multi-team race for his signature. He signed a one year deal to stay with the Cowboys and may make his representative debut before his next contract negotiation.
While Felise Kaufusi and Kurt Capwell are likely to hold onto their starting spots from Game 3, Nanai shapes as a very possible debutant from the bench.
Nanai has five tries in six games as well as almost 100 running metres and three offloads.
His defence is the only worry (85 per cent tackle efficiency is not ideal) and being just 19 years of age I certainly wouldn't be throwing him into the run on battle.
That said, if his name isn't in the discussion for a bench spot, then I'd be lost for words.