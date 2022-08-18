Financial incentives could yet keep the South Sydney Rabbitohs playing their home games out of Homebush and the Sydney Olympic Park precinct in 2023.

The Rabbitohs have made it clear that their preference to this point has been to return to Moore Park next season, where they last played home games 16 years ago.

They have since been based at Homebush, with a monster NSW government contract then locking them in at the venue until 2030.

However, that contract came with assurances around rennovations to the venue totalling up to $800 million, which have since been thrown on the scrapheap by the state government.

It's those renovations or lack thereof which could allow the Rabbitohs to abandon the venue and move back to Moore Park, where the Sydney Roosters will also set up camp.

The Daily Telegraph however are reporting that the financial difference between the two venues would be significant, although the State Government will let the Rabbitohs move if there is no cost to the taxpayer.

It's understood the Rabbitohs are hoping the financial difference won't be all that great, however, CEO Blake Solly told the publication they are now in positive communications with NSW sports minister Alister Henskens, although all options are still on the table.

“We had a really good meeting with Minister Henskens. It was great to get a direct audience with him and explain our position,” Solly said.

“As we have always said, we are not trying to be unreasonable in all of this — we just want the best solution for our fans and members. I think the Minister understood that and we will keep talking over the next few weeks.

“All options are still on the table.”

The playing group have reportedly also expressed their desire to play at Moore Park, with the larger facilities at Homebush often creating poor atmosphere, while the location of the venue is difficult to access for many Sydney-siders.