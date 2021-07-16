Maroons and Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt has revealed that he was in fact invited to Paul Vaughan's infamous house party, however declined the offer.

Speaking on NRL 360, Hunt stated that he opted to remain at home with his family instead of taking up Vaughan invitation.

“I got a call saying there was a BBQ in the afternoon, but I wasn’t aware of what was happening or how big it was going to be or who was going,” Hunt said.

“I’m quite happy that I wanted to have some family time and I knew that I just wanted to stay at home with them.

“I didn’t know that they were all going, Vaughany just asked me if I wanted to come down to his for a BBQ and I said ‘no thanks I’m staying home with my family’.

“That was all I knew of it, I didn’t know of the numbers or anything that happened.”

The repercussions of the gathering led to numerous one game suspensions and saw Vaughan slapped with a $50,000, losing his job, plus an eight-game suspension.

There's no doubt that had Hunt attended the BBQ he wouldn't have been able to display his heroics on the Origin stage, akin to what we saw on Wednesday night.

Hunt told added that he was able to sense that the Blues attack wasn't going to be at their strongest during that third game, despite the two games prior where they were near invincible.

“It was probably about midway through the first half, I just felt like they weren’t really throwing as much attack at us as they had in the previous games,” Hunt said.

“That’s right across the board.

“I just didn’t feel like they were moving the ball around as much and really playing as quick through the middle.

“I felt like we had a bit more of a control on that.”

Despite speculation about whether Paul Green deserves another dig at the coaching role for the Maroons, Hunt backed the 48-year-old,

“I’d be happy to see him go on again,” Hunt said.

“I think it would be pretty rough on anyone to pull them off after just one year.

“I think he deserves to go around again and have another shot.

“I think he showed last night that he could get us up for that game and that’s what he’s got to do going forward.”

Hunt will look to back up his Origin heroics on Friday when the Dragons face a Tom Trbojevic-less Manly side on the Gold Coast.