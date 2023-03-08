As with each full round of Rugby League, Round 1 saw eight teams' fan bases emerge with smiles on their faces while eight fan bases have to wait at least another week to celebrate a victory in 2023.

That said, some teams will be far "happier", or perhaps less upset, in defeat than others.

While it took a perfectly executed field goal by one of the game's elite halfbacks to sink the Panthers, the Dogs were played off the park by the Sea Eagles.

As with every weekend of rugby league, there were positives, which we will cover in an upcoming piece, but also negatives.

Below is a look at five things from Round 1 that should worry fans.

Of course it is only Round 1. Historically Round 1 results offer very little significance later in the season, but performances can.

Not all points will cover all fans but will focus in one something that should worry, at least in the short-term, a specific group of fans.

The Sharks' left edge in defence

Cronulla entered the season as one of the competition's favoured sides. Let me be very clear here; the Sharks' recent results in Round 1 are deplorable.

It doesn't matter who wears the black, white and blue, the Sharks are notoriously slow starters.

Last season they lost to the Raiders and still finished second. In 2016, they dropped two of their three opening games, including Round 1, en route to capturing their maiden premiership.

In short, I wouldn't worry - and as a Sharks fan myself, I'm not, when it comes to the result. The worry though comes in the glaring weakness that is the Sharks defensive left edge.

Matt Moylan, despite a magnificent 2022, has always been targeted defensively.

Siosifa Talakai is one of the game's most damaging centres in the game. He routinely leads the Sharks metres run stat, as he again did in Round One. That said, no one could accuse him of being a defensive master.

I'm on record as saying Ronaldo Mulitalo is a top five winger in the game. The only knock I have on his game is his eagerness to come in field and leave his wing unattended.

Teig Wilton is on a trajectory to be something special, but he's still a relative rookie and will need time to fully find his combinations in defense.

All four of Souths' tries came down that side on Saturday night. With relative ease too I must add.

I guarantee I know where Brad Arthur has his side running attacking drills in preparation for this Friday night's clash with the Sharks.

If that left edge doesn't get its act together and quickly, it'll be targeted early and often.

At the completion of this entry, I am going Luke Brooks negative free for an extended period.

Tigers fans entered 2023 on the back of a massive off-season that has given them reason to believe this upcoming season will be very different.

Two superstar recruits, two returning run on players with massive amounts of promise, and a new/returning coach and new vision.

Every second page across every publication was dedicated to how it was the season of Luke Brooks. It was his side now. This was the coming out party we had been promised the past five seasons.

Fast forward to the completion of Round One and Tigers fans are already calling for Brooks to be dropped in favour of Brandon Wakeham. For the record Wakeham absolutely slayed the Roosters in NSW Cup in Round One.

Adam Doueihi was irresistible on Sunday evening. He scored a brilliant solo try, kicked his side out of trouble and forced multiple sets.

Luke Brooks ran for 192 metres but offered very little creatively. He missed six tackles, only making eight.

Doueihi has to be the main man at the Tigers. I don't overly care about what number is on his back but he is the seven moving forward.

Kalyn Ponga's HIA

I am not a doctor (obviously). I cannot speak to the severity of the incident that lead to Kalyn Ponga being taken from the field on Friday evening.

To my very, very untrained eye, it looked like it hurt. It was about on par for other instances that saw players tested but return to the field.

That said, Ponga has an extensive history of head-knocks. Being that he is now defending in the line the general thinking was he'd be prone to more HIA's than before.

Again, I am not qualified to comment on whether or not the assessment was truly required but the fact is it happened. The general feeling is it will be an ongoing thing.

If I could work out a way to ensure Ponga could go head knock free for the season I would absolutely do it, twice. Here's hoping Sunday afternoon is completely incident free.

The bye

The only real issue I had with the Dolphins inclusion was it created an uneven number of teams. This of course necessitates a bye each week.

Ask Dragons fans how they enjoyed Round 1. I'll add the sarcastic comment of it may be their best route to points this season but I can tell you, it killed their excitement.

Manly are up and flying on the back of a marvelous Round 1 performance. They can carry the momentum of that win into a week off.

Penrith fans play Thursday night and then have a bye. Only another Thursday night game saves fans from a maximum wait between fixtures.

I fully understand it and expect it to become routine but right now I hate it. Loathe it!

Selfish, I am fully aware, and perhaps it will become a positive as the season progresses, but as of right now it is a real downer.

Forward pass lottery

Any time we are talking about the referees it is in a negative light. I try to counteract it by adding praise when possible but Round One reminded us of one of the game's biggest negatives.

We now get to "enjoy" playing the Forward Pass Lottery for the next 26 Rounds + finals and Origin.

Josh Hodgson must have a "throw a forward pass but get away with it" clause in his contract. I counted six or seven instances where I expected the call to come.

Fast forward to Saturday night and Blayke Brailey whistled a pass out wide only to be pulled up to the surprise of absolutely everyone in the world other than Todd Smith and his assistants.

Watch this weekend. There will be 30 line-ball passes from dummy halves. Three or four will be called forward. One or two of those will be flat or less offensive than passes let go previously.

I don't want to see talk of microchips and drones being used to adjudicate every pass but I also don't want to see passes pulled up seemingly at random.