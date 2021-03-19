I said in the pre-season that the Bulldogs completed arguably the best recruitment drive of NRL club. The only argument comes in the form of the Titans. Despite a Round 1 loss, I completely stand by that.

They were able to sign an Origin quality outside back in Nick Cotric, a currently QLD Origin fullback in Corey Allan, a monster forward in Jack Hetherington as well as their long-term option at seven in Kyle Flanagan.

Although it will take time for the side to gel and the desired results to eventuate, Dogs fans will look back upon the 2020 into 2021 off-season as one of great importance.

That said, there remains one GLARING error the Dogs brass made that could ultimately prove very costly, at least in the short-term.

The decision by the Bulldogs not to do absolutely everything within their power to bring Matt Burton to the club with immediate effect.

Reports prior to Round 1 indicated that the Panthers were willing to let their back-up half move a year earlier than required if the Dogs were willing to send a player in the opposite direction.

The player supposedly requested by the Panthers was former Origin prop Dylan Napa.

I, still to this moment, cannot believe the Dogs didn’t stamp the deal that very second and wish their now former player the best before the Panthers changed their mind.

Ivan Cleary has been quoted as saying although there were discussions re Napa but that Burton would not have been released. I don’t believe that. Surely Cleary would have released Burton to fill the only weakness within his own squad, that being an experienced bench prop.

Of course we can’t confirm nor deny these reports but assuming they are correct, any indecision by the Bulldogs makes zero sense to me.

If not Napa, surely the Dogs make the immediate swap for any other forward other than Jackson, RFM or Elliott.

If the Bulldogs were 100% serious about Burton moving across, I have no doubt that they could make it happen. Penrith aren’t going to deny the move to hurt a side that (with all due respect) are not Premiership threats this season.

That said, the Panthers are well within their rights to deny the early request unless fairly compensated. Calls for the Panthers to release Burton early so he can play first grade right away are admirable but not practical.

The Panthers have an ace they can call upon should there by an injury to either first choice half or an outside back. Burton can come in and play a role with absolute ease.

It’s a shame that Burton won’t be running out in first grade this weekend. This time in 12 months though he’ll be running out in the halves for the Dogs in hopefully his second or third game.

It’s up to the Bulldogs to go to Penrith and do whatever it takes to ensure Burton makes the switch now. Force Penrith’s hand by offering up something they can’t resist.

Again, Burton will be there at the end of the season, but a year of the halve’s playing together is FAR more important than a bench front rower. Promote Stimson to the front row or blood a young kid.

With all due respect to the Dogs and their fans, they’re not a premiership threat this year. 2021 is about 2022. Get Burton in, promote a kid to the bench and 2022 starts on a step forward you wouldn’t have otherwise.

Having sponsors trash the Panthers in the media is hilarious but counterproductive.

If anything it’ll make Penrith dig their heels in deeper. It also puts poor Jake Averillo in a horror position. How would he feel seeing news re people begging Penrith to release his replacement?

If the Dogs aren’t going to push it through, back your young five-eighth. If Averillo has a big season it forces decisions moving forward.

Heading into Round 2 the Bulldogs have two options;

1. Do EVERYTHING they can do get Burton. Offer up Napa and say your “pretty pleases”

OR

2. Cease all talk about Burton and focus on the player you have in that position right now.

Send a memo to all players, coaches, staff and sponsors: No more Burton talk.

Either go all in and get it done, or throw full support behind current players and focus on getting as close to the finals as possible.

Ultimately Penrith will have the final say but knowing that Tyrone May is waiting in the wings I can’t see them brushing away advances should their valuation re a player swap be met.

It’s not as though Penrith didn’t literally just release their contracted, back up fullback in a player swap or anything …