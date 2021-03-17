Canterbury have fended off several NRL rivals to sign highly-touted teenager Paul Alamoti until the end of the 2023 season.

Alamoti, 17, won’t join Trent Barrett’s 30-man side until next season due to his age, but will bide his time in the Bulldogs’ SG side ahead of an exciting NRL career.

Barrett expressed his own delight in signing Alamoti when speaking to bulldogs.com.au.

“Paul is a great prospect and we are pleased that he has chosen to stay with the Bulldogs and be part of our system,” he said.

“He is a good kid who is keen to learn and develop and we think that the structures that we have in place here will help his growth as a player.

“We look forward to having him here and for people to get to see what an explosive player he is.”

The Roosters, who were one of many NRL sides interested in the promising centre, were granted approval for their requested exemption that will see young gun Joseph Suaalii available to feature in the league despite not turning 18 years of age until August.

Canterbury won’t follow in the footsteps of their Sydney rivals however and will keep Alamoti in the wings this year before utilising his pace and power next year.

His arrival will be timed alongside Storm superstar flyer Josh Addo-Carr and young Penrith half Matt Burton, who will join the Belmore club from 2022.