Even the greatest players have down seasons. Whether that be to a point they lose their spot, or just don’t quite live up to their previous performances.

Below we look at 10 players who probably didn’t have the 2020 they expected, whom I fully expect to bounce back in a big way.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

We’ve left rookies off who are obviously expected to improve as they continue in their development.