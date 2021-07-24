Cronulla veteran Matt Moylan is understood to have signed a new one-year deal to remain at the Shire for the 2022 season, the club has confirmed.

According to The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio, Moylan will take a significant pay-cut to extend his tenure with Cronulla into a fifth season.

The 30-year-old has been hampered by injuries since switching from the Panthers ahead of the 2018 season, playing just 55 matches in the blue, white and black.

The new one-term contract is reportedly set to pocket Moylan close to $340,000 for next year.

MATT MOYLAN

Fullback Sharks 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Tries 0.3

Try Assists 1.8

Tackle Breaks

Cronulla have looked to open up a substantial amount of cap space from next season, with Shaun Johnson, Josh Dugan and Aaron Woods set to leave at the conclusion of this year.

Following discussions with incoming Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon, Moylan was excited and thankful for the chance to step into a greater leadership role to guide the young Cronulla crop.

“Fitzy (Fitzgibbon) phoned me really early on in the piece when he got the job and just expressed how much he wanted to implement his coaching on me," Moylan told News Corp.

“We’ve met and spoken a couple of times since and he’s been so honest throughout the entire process.

“The other thing is, we’ve got a few senior guys leaving this year and the absolute priority is playing finals with them, but next year I’ll need to take an experienced, leadership role with our younger group.

“We’ve got a few 40 to 50-game players in our squad and I really feel like next year, they’ll all be a lot more comfortable in their roles.

“So as an older player, my leadership will only help them.

“Taking the reduction is something I thought was going to happen given my injuries (hamstring and calf), so I’m thankful for this opportunity to bounce back and try and improve as a player.’’

Moylan's positon under Fitzgibbon is an intriguing one, with Storm star Nicho Hynes arriving at the club from next season.

Hynes is tipped to take charge in the halves, with his partner yet to be known.

With Moylan now extending his contract, it could see the duo combine despite both being favoured in the No.6 jumper.

Speaking on Hynes' skill-set, Moylan said the flexible playmaker will bring a unique game to the Sharks' system.

“He’s shown what he’s been able to do this year when given an opportunity,’’ Moylan said.

“The way the game is going, you’ve seen how you want your halves running the ball and taking the line on - and he definitely brings that.

“He’s been one of the form players all season and to strike an attacking combination together is exciting.’’

Moylan has played 144 NRL matches between his stints with the Panthers and Sharks since making his debut in 2013.