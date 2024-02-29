The Canterbury Bulldogs have officially signed Zane Tetevano on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was first linked with the club last week, and will now make his return to the sport at the highest level with the Bulldogs.

The ex-Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Leeds Rhinos forward, who has 122 games in the NRL to go with 44 in the English Super League under his belt, will bring considerable experience to a club who have been chasing forwards in recent times.

"Zane is a highly respected senior player who will bring leadership and work ethic to our group," club director of football Phil Gould said in a club statement confirming the news.

Canterbury's recruitment strategy this off-season has been mainly around utilities, with Stephen Crichton the headline act.

Forwards have fallen by the wayside though, with Josh Curran from the New Zealand Warriors signed alongside Poasa Faamausili from the Dolphins. The Bulldogs also chased Siosiua Taukeiaho, but he eventually was turned back to England after a failed medical check.

Tetevano's time at Leeds came to an abrupt end during the 2023 season after he suffered a stroke during training.

His return to rugby league first came during the Pacific Championships at the end of last year, with further medical checks then allowing the Bulldogs to sign him.

He joins the Top 30 immediately and could be in the mix to feature throughout the season given the Bulldogs' lack of depth in the middle third of the park.

Canterbury commence their season against the Parramatta Eels.