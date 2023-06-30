Impressive Tongan representative Tesi Niu has re-signed with the Dolphins until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Adding a year to his original one-year contract at the Dolphins after he was let go by the Brisbane Broncos at the end of the 2022 season, Niu has become an important part of the expansion club's inaugural season.

Joining the club looking to be the main back-up to Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at the back and lock down a spot in the centres, Niu has instead found a home under Wayne Bennett.

Bennett rates Niu highly and has said as much on multiple occasions this year.

While the 21-year-old has spent time on the sidelines with injury this year - which he picked up against his old club in Round 4 - he returned in Round 10 and has been a permanent fixture on the wing again.

Niu has five tries to his name, but more impressively, is running for almost 140 metres per game and made every tackle he has attempted bar one this season, to go with 23 tackle breaks and 5 line breaks.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said Niu's one-year extension was the perfect fit for the club.

“We are very pleased to extend Tesi's contract for next season,” Reader said in a club statement.

“He is a Brisbane-born boy and that sits well with the Dolphins' purpose of providing young Queenslanders a place to play NRL in their home city.

“His NRL career is only just starting and we know that Tesi has long future in the game.”

At just 21, Niu has already played 41 NRL games to go with three Tests for Tonga.