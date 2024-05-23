Terrell May has shown resilience despite the headlines surrounding his younger brother's arrest on domestic violence charges.

Continuing the controversial conversation sparked by the viral social media video featuring Terrell May and other Sydney Roosters players, the past 72 hours had not been easy for May.

On Tuesday, the Roosters issued a statement affirming that there had been "no use of illicit substances, or any other breach of NRL rules" in a video circulating on social media this week. They also stated their intention to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading unfounded claims.

The video that gained traction on social media raised concerns between the players, prompting swift notification to the NRL.

May, prominently positioned, became the focus of media scrutiny while his four teammates - Brandon Smith, Spencer Leniu, Zach Dockar-Clay, and Naufahu Whyte - were also on camera in the live stream on Twitch.

The front-rower has additionally been trying to process the arrest of his younger brother Taylan May, a Panthers centre, who was charged on Saturday following a domestic violence incident where he allegedly struck a woman in the face.

Taylan will remain unable to play, and it is anticipated that he will be suspended under the NRL no-fault policy.

Roosters captain James Tedesco addressed the incidents involving Terrell and his family, emphasising that the club will consistently provide support to him.

“It's a tough time for him and his family, but ‘T' doesn't let much get to him, and everyone supports him here,” Tedesco said via Sydney Morning Herald (SMH).

“[As for the video], we knew what they were doing, and it was before a game. They weren't doing one thing wrong. They were in their room giving away prizes on their Twitch account.

Roosters teammates are unified in expressing disappointment over the targeting of their teammates in the viral video, as outlined by Lindsay Collins.

"It's society, it's the world we live in that someone can take from a snippet of a video, someone says something about it, and everyone runs with it,” Collins said to SMH.

“Terrell was giving away stuff to other people. A good event turns into a bad one. He's got a really high footy IQ for a front-rower – front-rowers are becoming smarter and more aware of the game.

The Roosters club have firmly dismissed speculations surrounding the viral social media video and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting their players in the face of media criticism from trolls.