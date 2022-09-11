James Tedesco has been ruled out for the remainder of the Roosters' elimination final against South Sydney, following a high tackle from Thomas Burgess.

Tedesco was left floored after being clipped by Burgess in the opening 15 minutes of the contest, a Category Two concussion saw the Kangaroos fullback exit the field - and that would be the end of his afternoon.

The Roosters' bench was initially told the custodian would return, only for delayed symptoms to sideline the former Dally M winner for the remaining 65 minutes of the elimination match.

The first-half turned into a bruising affair that saw three players sin-binned, Victor Radley gone for ten after throwing a punch at Taane Milne on the ground, while Thomas Burgess and Milne were both seated after high shots about sixty seconds apart.

The South Sydney left edge attack was back in action after being silenced last week, opening the scoring through Alex Johnston while Radley watched on from the sheds.

The Chooks would strike back whilst outnumbered, Drew Hutchison shaking off Milne and finding Angus Crichton on the inside, dotting down for his second meat pie in two weeks at the new stadium.

A missed conversion from Sam Walker left South Sydney with a 6-4 advantage.

A spiralling cutout from Walker put Daniel Tupou over in his 22nd finals game, however the halfback couldn't convert, leaving the score 8-6 in favour of the tricolours.

The South Sydney double sin-binning occurred just after Radley returned, however the Bunnies found another gear, with former Rooster Latrell Mitchell shaking off defenders to score despite defeating boos, and converting his own try for a 12-8 lead, despite being down two men.

The remainder of the half turned into an up-and-down arm wrestle, Crichton leaving the field with a HIA while the Rabbits walked off the pitch at halftime narrow 12-8 leaders.

More to come.