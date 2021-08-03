There are set to be some key returns when teams are named this afternoon ahead of Round 21, but there are also plenty of outs. Here is all the early mail.

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Mitchell Pearce is almost certain to return for the Knights, meaning Phoenix Crossland will drop out of the side. The Knights don't appear as if they'll make any other changes following a win over the Raiders on Sunday, although a four-day turnaround may have something to say about that. Connor Watson moved to the bench an hour before kick-off last week and could swap again with Sauaso Sue.

It's a trainwreck for the Broncos. Jake Turpin is out, and so is Kotoni Staggs. Danny Levi will shift from the bench to hooker, while Jesse Arthars should be recalled into the centres. TC Robati should be back from injury to take the last bench spot.

Canberra Raiders vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Raiders won't be forced into changers, but Ryan Sutton is due to return, which would push Hudson Young back to the bench and Iosia Soliola potentially out of the side, provided Ricky Stuart continues to go with a back in Matt Timoko on the pine. Corey Horsburgh could also return, but there doesn't appear to be an immediate spot for him. Josh Papalii has come from the bench two weeks in a row, with Joseph Tapine starting.

The Dragons have just about completed all of their suspensions, with only Gerard Beale and Zac Lomax left to serve theirs, while Zac Lomax and Daniel Alvaro will also be available for selection. Ben Hunt is out though, having broken his arm. Corey Norman will likely shift to the halves, with Zac Lomax coming in at centre alongside Jack Bird. That will push Talatau Amone either out of the side or back to the bench, with the youngster set to compete with Adam Clune for a spot, although Amone is an outside chance to be retained on the wing, pending on Cody Ramsey's fitness.

Tyrell Fuimaono will be out with a suspension, meaning Tariq Sims should move from lock to the second row, allowing Jack de Belin or Josh McGuire to start. The other one will take a bench spot, likely at the expense of Jaiyden Hunt, while Blake Lawrie will also be back at prop, pushing either Kaide Ellis or Poasa Faamausili back to the bench, while Kerr is the one to drop out of the side.

Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The news couldn't be better for the Eels, with Mitchell Moses likely to return. He will replace Jakob Arthur, who has struggled helping to guide the Eels around the park. Reagan Campbell-Gillard will miss out with a groin strain, meaning Oregon Kaufusi will start. Wiremu Greig or Marata Niukore may return to the side on the bench if they can overcome injuries, with other options including Bryce Cartwright, Makahesi Makaota or young gun David Hollis.

The Rabbitohs will welcome back Cameron Murray from suspension, Liam Knight and Campbell Graham from injury and Benji Marshall from quarantine. Knight and Marshall will come onto the bench for Davvy Moale and Blake Taafe, while Arrow will also likely play from the bench given the form of Keaon Kolomatangi and Jaydn Su'A. He will replace Jacob Host. Taane Milne is likely to miss out for Campbell Graham, although he could also shift to the wing if Wayne Bennett prefers him to either Josh Mansour or Jaxson Paulo.

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Matt Lodge will return from suspension, shuffling Jamayne Taunoa-Brown back to the bench and Kane Evans likely out of the side. Viliami Vailea was impressive on debut, but will likely miss out this week if Chanel Harris-Tavita can prove his fitness, allowing Peta Hiku to move back to the centres. With no more injuries, the Warriors will at least be able to name 21 players this time around.

In a reversal of yesterday's late swap, Jesse Ramien should be back from an ear infection, meaning Siosifa Talaki goes back to the second row, Jack Williams to the bench and Luke Metcalf would drop out of the side. Matt Moylan is a chance of returning again too, meaning Will Chambers' spot could be in danger with Connor Tracey likely to shift to centre. Chambers missed six tackles last night in an ordinary performance against the Sea Eagles.

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

Dale Copley has arrived at the Roosters, and will go straight into the side this week to replace the injured Josh Morris. He may play on the wing though, with Joseph Manu moving back to a more familiar centre role.

The Pathers will be without Stephen Crichton, while Nathan Cleary is still likely to be out. In good news for Penrith though, Isaah Yeo, Apisai Koroisau and Tevita Pangai Junior are all likely to play. Mitch Kenny and Matt Eisenhuth will return to the bench, with it likely Izack Tago and J'maine Hopgood will miss out. Pangai Junior could be a straight swap for Scott Sorensen, with the former Brisbane second rower unlikely to start.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm

Josh Aloiai is back from suspension, but there is no obvious player to miss out, with the Sea Eagles' bench on Monday night being Taniela Paseka, Dylan Walker, Karl Lawton and Curtis Sironen. Des Hasler has a selection headache on his hands.

Jahrome Hughes is likely to be out with a calf injury, meaning Ryan Papenhuyzen could be in line to start, with Nicho Hynes shifting to the halves for the ten-year anniversary of the infamous battle at Brookvale, which saw Glenn Stewart and Adam Blair both end up sent off. Harry Grant could also start, pushing Brandon Smith to the second row thanks to Felise Kaufusi's injury. Nelson Asofa-Solomona is also due back and would come onto the bench to be the indirect replacement.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

The Bulldogs face a nervous wait to see whether Jack Hetherington will join Luke Thompson on the sidelines with suspension. Chris Smith would be the likely replacement, with Renouf Atoni Starting. Brad Deitz is due back too, but will struggle to find a spot with Jeremy Marshall-King and Bailey Biondi-Odo holding things down.

The Tigers will be without Daine Laurie for the remainder of the season, meaning Moses Mbye will likely shift to fullback, opening up a spot for Zac Cini or Michael Chee-Kam in the centres, provided Michael Maguire doesn't elect to recall James Roberts. James Tamou will also be back, likely seeing Kelma Tuilagi drop back out of the side.

Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys

Jamal Fogarty should be back for the Titans, however Justin Holbrook is unsure whether he will play, not raising the possibility of Ash Taylor being dropped. Given the form of Toby Sexton, Holbrook will have a headache on his hands.

Kane Bradley is out for the Cowboys. Ben Hampton could come back into the starting team, bringing Daejarn Asi back into the team.