A star in the making, Enah Desic has signed a two-year contract with the Brisbane Broncos as she aims to fulfil her dream of one day playing in the NRLW.

A talented multi-code athlete in Aussie Rules, touch football and rugby league, Desic will join the Brisbane Broncos Academy, effective immediately.

Still at school, she recently represented the QLD City U17 Girls and is a member of the Brisbane Lions Academy, which saw her compete at the AFL National Championships U16s Girls tournament.

In Aussie Rules, she has led her team to Gold at the U15s National Championships and was named as the 2022 Junior Sportsperson of the Year at Macgregor State High School.