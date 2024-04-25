Former NRL and current Super League winger Ryan Hall has agreed to a fresh deal that will see him join a new team for the 2025 season.

A 466-game rugby league veteran, Hall, 36, has spent 16 seasons in the Super League, two seasons in the NRL and played a combined 42 Tests for England and Great Britain over 14 years.

Now, he has agreed to a new contract that will extend his career for a further season.

The English international will rejoin the Leeds Rhinos next year on a one-year contract, leaving Hull Kingston Rovers in the process.

"I'm really thankful that the club reached out to me in 2020 and wanted my services. My time in the NRL was plagued with injuries and age wasn't on my side, the club had every reason not to be interested in me," Hall said in a statement.

"But Hull KR believed in me. I always had the desire to keep going, and when I came to the club I wanted to repay that on the field and show that I had plenty left in me.

"These three and a bit years have been great. I've seen the club transform into a genuine top four team. I'd like to think I've left the place better than I found it and I'm really proud of the progress we've made at Hull KR.

"They say ‘Once a Robin, Always a Robin' and I believe in that. I think when I look back at my time with Hull KR, I'll look back at it really fondly. I hope I've done enough to earn the appreciation of our fans.

"As I come towards the end of the end of my career, I've got to think about my next career steps and what's best for me and my family. The word transition gets thrown around a lot later in your career and an opportunity has arisen which I can't turn down.

"I just want to thank Hull KR, the fans and everyone around the club for all of their support. I still have some quality rugby in me and I'm looking forward to finishing my time with Hull KR on a high. Once a Robin, always a Robin."

Mainly playing in England, Hall joined the Sydney Roosters in the NRL on a two-year contract between 2010-11 to replace the departing Blake Ferguson.

However, his tenure at the club was plagued by injuries and inconsistent form which saw him score zero tries in 11 appearances and miss out on playing in the 2019 NRL Grand Final against the Canberra Raiders.

“I am really happy that my career is going full circle and I will play my final year at the Rhinos," he told the Leeds Rhinos website.

"However, I am under no illusions. People might be saying it's a fairy tale but this is not a parade for me. I have got work to do and I still feel I have got good rugby in the legs."

Throughout his rugby league career, he has won six Super League Grand Final, scored 233 tries, played 40 games for England and won the 2012 World Club Challenge against the Manly Sea Eagles.