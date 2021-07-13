Bubbles, relocation, State of Origin. It’s all happening ahead of Round 18 in the NRL, and yet, the show will go on.

Team lists are set to be announced at 4pm this afternoon. Here is everything you need to know.

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

The first game in the bubble, and one of few with a venue locked in being a Titans’ home game. The Gold Coast aren’t expected to make any changes from their Round 16 team, with David Fifita serving his suspension during Origin tomorrow night.

Tino Fa’asuamalaeaui and Moeaki Fotuaika may not back up though on less than 48 hours rest. If they fail to back-up, Tyrone Peachey would start at lock, Jaimin Jolliffe would move into the front row. Sam Stone and Sam McIntyre would be the most likely additions to the bench.

The Eels may elect to rest Mitchell Moses and Junior Paulo from this one, the duo backing up from Origin. That would open the door for Jakub Arthur to play once again, while Joey Lussick may move back to the other vacant bench spot with Reed Mahoney finally set to return from his shoulder injury.

Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Illawarra Dragons

It's highly unlikely either Daly Cherry-Evans or Tom Trbojevic will play after Origin. Given both missed Manly's last game, Kieran Foran and Dylan Walker would remain in the halves while Reuben Garrick would play fullback again.

Jake Trbojevic is likely to come straight back into the side as he returns from injury, with Toafofoa Sipley tipped to miss through injury. Sean Keppie would likely drop back to the bench. Josh Schuster is also a chance to return.

The Dragons are the toughest of this week’s line-ups to predict, owing to the 12 suspensions they will be forced to serve over the next two to four weeks. The players are Daniel Alvaro, Gerard Beale, Jack Bird, Jack de Belin, Matt Dufty, Kaide Ellis, Tyrell Fuimaono, Josh Kerr, Blake Lawrie, Zac Lomax, Josh McGuire, and Corey Norman.

Anthony Griffin's side are also likely to be without Ben Hunt and Tariq Sims after Origin, while Lomax and Alvaro have refused to sign the NRL's document regarding the events of what actually happened at Paul Vaughan's house, meaning they are the duo most likely to serve their suspension this weekend. With three changes needed at a minimum (Lomax has been out injured), the Dragons would be likely to bring Adam Clune into the halves, Tyrell Fuimaono into the starting second row and Poasa Faamausili and new short-term recruit Jamayne Taunoa-Brown onto the bench.

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks

With three days between Origin and this match, Jack Wighton may be able to back up. Josh Papalii may be on to tight of a turnaround though. What we can confirm about Ricky Stuart's Raiders is that Dunamis Lui will be missing, out with a calf injury.

It could pave the way for both Josh Hodgson and Tom Starling to start, with Ryan Sutton moving into the front row. Elliott Whitehead is likely to return as well, pushing Hudson Young back to the bench.

The Sharks will have Matt Moylan back in this side for this clash, with Braydon Trindall likely to go back to the bench. That would more than likely see Mawene Hiroti drop out with Cronulla unlikely to make any further changes, Will Chambers still in isolation for another week.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Roosters

Helium Luki will be missing with suspension, while Valentine Holmes is tipped to back up from Origin alongside Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. The centre will return for Javid Bowen. Francis Molo may be rested after Origin, but didn't play last time out for the Cowboys. Luki is likely to be replaced by Peter Hola who was 18th man last week.

Trent Robinson generally takes a conservative approach to Origin, so it wouldn't surprise to see James Tedesco and Angus Crichton missing. That could leave the Roosters with an unchanged 17 from their win over the Bulldogs. If Tedesco was to return, it's likely Manu would go back to the centres, pushing Billy Smith out of the side.

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights

Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi, Dale Finucane, Christian Welch and Josh Addo-Carr are all subject to backing up from Origin on a four-day turnaround, while New South Wales reserve Nicho Hynes will certainly play. There is some talk Harry Grant will return, while Ryan Papenhuyzen is due back any week now.

Tyson Smooty and Darren Schonig are also due back from injury and could help stock the Storm's team if the Origin players are unable to back up.

In a big boost for the Knights, Tyson Frizell is tipped to return, as is Daniel Saifiti meaning he wouldn't miss a game for the Knights. Frizell would likely return for Josh King or Brodie Jones, with Sauaso Sue going to the bench and Mitchell Barnett to lock. King or Jones would retain their spot if Saifiti misses out.

There is every chance Kalyn Ponga will be rested after Origin, pushing Kurt Mann to fullback and bringing Starford To'a back into the side.

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

The Warriors will be close to full strength with Matt Lodge, Sean O'Sullivan and Addin Fonua-Blake all escaping being placed on report without a charge. Euan Aitken and Josh Curran are tipped to be back too, with Rocco Berry set to miss out in the centres.

Penrith lose Jarome Luai for this game, which means Matt Burton and Tyrone May are likely to be the selected halves. Paul Momirovski's return effectively replaces Luai. Apisai Koroisau, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Brian To'o and Kurt Capewell are all a chance of backing up from Origin given the five-day turnaround. Dylan Edwards too could return for the Panthers, meaning Brent Naden will miss out as Charlie Staines shifts back to the wing.

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers

Unless either Thomas Flegler or Payne Haas fail to back up from Origin on a five-day turnaround, the Broncos may not make any changes to a winning side. That is despite Albert Kelly, Jesse Arthars and Selwyn Cobbo all being fit to return.

The Tigers are not expected to make any changes for their first game in the bubble.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, Dane Gagai and Damien Cook are likely to back up from Origin. It would mean Blake Taafe, Braidon Burns, Peter Mamouzelos and Jaydn Su'A are the players most likely to make way, although Su'A could remain on the bench with Jacob Host potentially dropping out.

Kyle Flanagan may not regain his spot after being dropped on Saturday against the Roosters. Lachlan Lewis was excellent and should retain his spot partnering Jake Averillo. Matt Doorey is likely to return, replacing Ofahiki Ogden, while Ava Seumanufagai could replace Renouf Atoni on the Bulldogs' bench.