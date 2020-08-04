Dragons v Roosters

Euan Aitken is expected to miss for the Dragons after he failed to finish against the Rabbitohs due to a hamstring injury. Trent Merrin and Adam Clune are set to return after missing last week due to concussion. Jackson Ford left the field late in the game on the weekend and will need to pass protocols to play, while Tyson Frizell and Blake Lawrie should be fine to play despite suffering head knocks.

Boyd Cordner looks set to be named after missing the last two games for the Roosters with a concussion. Due to the five-day turnaround, Brett Morris will be out for another week while both Josh Morris and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will need to prove fitness to play.

Sea Eagles v Warriors

The Sea Eagles look to have multiple players set to miss with Curtis Sironen (knee), Brad Parker (concussion) and Dylan Walker (foot) all under an injury cloud. Cade Cust is set to replace Walker while Tevita Funa and Morgan Harper are set to fight for Parker’s spot. Morgan Boyle is fit to return and could be selected on the bench.

The Warriors don’t have many injury issues after their win against the Tigers with Karl Lawton their only real concern after suffering a hip issue mid-game. Nathaniel Roache or Chanel Harris-Tavita are in line to come in if Lawton misses.

Rabbitohs v Broncos

Skipper Adam Reynolds is set to play for the Rabbitohs despite suffering neck nerve damage with Troy Dargan on standby if he is ruled out. Jaydn Su’A will face the NRL judiciary and faces a one-week ban for a shot on Cameron McInnes during the final minutes of Thursday’s match. Cameron Murray and Liam Knight should play despite head knocks with Jaxson Paulo in some doubt after his heavy knock in the final minutes of the Dragons game.

David Fifita is set to be a big inclusion for the struggling Broncos after being held back last week to make sure he was fully fit. Tom Flegler is in doubt after suffering a wrist injury against the Dragons. Brodie Croft could replace Tom Dearden at halfback if he passes a test on his injured shoulder he suffered during training last week.

Storm v Bulldogs

Cameron Smith is set to miss 2-3 weeks with a shoulder injury in a huge blow for the Storm. Jahrome Hughes and Marion Seve will need to be monitored after injury concerns suffered during the Knights game. Keen Bromwich and Suliasi Vunivalu will also be monitored after suffering head knocks. Felise Kaufusi is unlikely to play after being hampered with a leg injury.

No major concerns for the Bulldogs with Jake Averillo (head knock) and Raymond Faitala-Mariner (knock) all set to play. Sione Katoa will need an exemption from the Queensland Government to play due to a vaccination issue.

Knights v Tigers

The Knights injury woes continue with Chris Randall and Lachlan Fitzgibbon both failing HIAs after clashing heads and will need to pass protocols to play. Bradman Best is likely to be ruled out with an ankle injury while Pasami Saulo is a chance to be suspended after a nasty tackle on Jahrome Hughes.

Russell Packer and Joey Leilua will both return for the Tigers after missing due to suspension. Adam Doueihi (groin/hamstring) and Alex Twal (sternum) are in doubt to play while Robert Jennings could return after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Panthers v Raiders

Charlie Staines will miss for the Panthers after suffering a hamstring injury in the process of scoring his second try. Dean Whare is set to return from a leg injury while Isaah Yeo is set to play after passing his gameday HIA.

Semi Valemei is in doubt for the Raiders after suffering a knee injury on the weekend. Meanwhile, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is set to return from a finger injury with Elliot Whitehead set to play despite his ankle injury.

Titans v Cowboys

Brian Kelly copped a cork for the Titans but should be fit to play. Mitch Rein and Young Tonumaipea are both set to return from knee injuries, while Sam Lisone is again set to miss after his late withdrawal last week due to a shoulder injury.

Cowboys captain Michael Morgan is set to return from a shoulder injury, with Josh McGuire also returning from his suspension. John Asiata is set to miss after suffering a knee injury on the weekend. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (knock), Ben Hampton (knock) and Kyle Feldt (shoulder) will all need to pass protocols to play.

Sharks v Eels

The trio of Matt Moylan, Josh Dugan and Jesse Ramien are all set to return for the Sharks from their hamstring injuries, while rookie Jackson Ferris will miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury suffered on the weekend.

Ryan Matterson will return for the Eels after missing last week due to concussion. Blake Ferguson (neck) and Marata Niukore (HIA) should both be right to play. Ray Stone could be available to be named, depending on doctor’s clearance for his broken hand.